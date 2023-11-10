Five ways to reduce your public cloud spend with IBM Turbonomic

Public cloud computing is a must if your organization wants to scale quickly and meet the day-to-day, ever-changing demands of the business. One of the challenges for IT, though, is controlling cloud consumption costs while moving workloads.

A recent survey1 found that cloud over-spending was higher in 2022 than in the previous year: 56% of companies surveyed admitted that spending on public cloud was significantly over budget, some by over 20% to 30% of their intended spend.

While there are multiple factors related to unexpected spending in the cloud, some of the most common are:

Scaling resources to address unexpected demand

Overprovisioning

Lack of resource utilization governance

Idle workloads

Failure to take advantage of cloud provider discounts

With concerns over cloud costs rising, several organizations have scaled back their cloud use, limiting their growth potential. Some organizations are even considering cloud repatriation or a move back to a data center-first approach. But there’s another option: cloud management platforms and FinOps to better manage costs.

In this blog, we’ll look at five simple ways to optimize spend with IBM Turbonomic — a hybrid cloud cost optimization platform and the “Ops” in FinOps — while still leveraging the elasticity of the cloud.