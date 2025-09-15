Faster, smarter file transfers for SMBs: Why now is the time to try IBM Aspera

Powered by IBM’s patented FASP® technology, Aspera eliminates file transfer bottlenecks by fully using available bandwidth without sacrificing reliability or encryption.
When you’re running a small or mid-sized business (SMB), time is everything. Whether you’re delivering creative work to clients, moving large datasets across teams or sharing media files with partners around the globe, delays in file transfers can mean missed deadlines and lost opportunities. Traditional methods like email, FTP or even consumer-grade cloud services just can’t keep up with today’s demands for speed, security and reliability.
Most SMBs start with simple file-sharing tools that work fine for small files. But as soon as the files get larger—high-res videos, CAD drawings, medical imaging or data-heavy reports—those tools become a bottleneck. Uploads fail, transfers drag on for hours and security becomes an afterthought. File delivery should be as simple as sending an email—but infinitely faster and safer.
IBM® Aspera® is designed for businesses that need to move data of any size, across any distance, as fast as the network allows. Powered by IBM’s patented FASP® technology, Aspera eliminates file transfer bottlenecks by fully using available bandwidth without sacrificing reliability or encryption.
For SMBs, this means:
While IBM Aspera is trusted by some of the world’s biggest brands, its benefits apply just as much to SMBs.
These stories show what’s possible when speed and security aren’t obstacles, but advantages.
Advanced technology is no longer reserved for the enterprise. With Aspera now available at 30% off your first monthly or annual subscription through 15 December 2025, small and medium-sized businesses can adopt the same powerful tools used by industry leaders—at a fraction of the cost.
This is your chance to:
If moving large files has ever slowed down your business, it’s time to make the switch. IBM Aspera gives you the speed, security and scalability you need—without the enterprise price tag.
Learn more about IBM Aspera and claim your 30% discount today.