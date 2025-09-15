Business operations Asset management IT automation

Faster, smarter file transfers for SMBs: Why now is the time to try IBM Aspera

Published 15 September 2025
Biswadarshi Panda

Product Marketing Manager

When you’re running a small or mid-sized business (SMB), time is everything. Whether you’re delivering creative work to clients, moving large datasets across teams or sharing media files with partners around the globe, delays in file transfers can mean missed deadlines and lost opportunities. Traditional methods like email, FTP or even consumer-grade cloud services just can’t keep up with today’s demands for speed, security and reliability.

The problem: “Good enough” file sharing

Most SMBs start with simple file-sharing tools that work fine for small files. But as soon as the files get larger—high-res videos, CAD drawings, medical imaging or data-heavy reports—those tools become a bottleneck. Uploads fail, transfers drag on for hours and security becomes an afterthought. File delivery should be as simple as sending an email—but infinitely faster and safer.

The solution: IBM Aspera

IBM® Aspera® is designed for businesses that need to move data of any size, across any distance, as fast as the network allows. Powered by IBM’s patented FASP® technology, Aspera eliminates file transfer bottlenecks by fully using available bandwidth without sacrificing reliability or encryption.

For SMBs, this means:

  • Faster turnaround times on client projects
  • Secure sharing that keeps sensitive data safe
  • Scalability that grows with your business needs
  • Simplified workflows that save your team time and stress

Proof in action: Fox Sports and Nexus5

While IBM Aspera is trusted by some of the world’s biggest brands, its benefits apply just as much to SMBs.

  • Fox Sports: During major events like the FIFA World Cup, Fox Sports used Aspera to move huge volumes of live broadcast content in near real time. For a broadcaster, seconds matter—and Aspera delivered. While your business might not be streaming live sports to millions, the same technology ensures your files move quickly, reliably and securely no matter their size.
  • Nexus5: This creative content agency needed a way to share massive video files with clients and collaborators worldwide. With Aspera, Nexus5 eliminated delays, improved collaboration and kept production schedules on track. Their story mirrors what many SMBs face: too many hours lost waiting on uploads. By switching to Aspera, they gained back valuable time—and peace of mind.

These stories show what’s possible when speed and security aren’t obstacles, but advantages.

Why act now: 30% off

Advanced technology is no longer reserved for the enterprise. With Aspera now available at 30% off your first monthly or annual subscription through 15 December 2025, small and medium-sized businesses can adopt the same powerful tools used by industry leaders—at a fraction of the cost.

This is your chance to:

  • Deliver projects faster
  • Impress clients with reliable, secure file transfers
  • Free your team from tech headaches and bottlenecks

If moving large files has ever slowed down your business, it’s time to make the switch. IBM Aspera gives you the speed, security and scalability you need—without the enterprise price tag.

Learn more about IBM Aspera and claim your 30% discount today.