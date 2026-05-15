Farmers State Bank uses agentic AI to deliver digital convenience without losing the personal touch

As larger financial institutions continue to optimize for scale and efficiency, the customer experience often becomes impersonal and transactional. FSB recognized that its customers—both existing and prospective—value something different:

A personal connection with their banker

Convenient access to services without friction

Confidence that their needs are understood and handled with care

The answer was clear: embrace digital innovation without compromising the personal touch that defines the FSB.

Customers increasingly expect the speed, accessibility and convenience of digital banking such as immediate answers, easy scheduling and on-demand support. At the same time, they continue to value the personalized, relationship-driven experience that defined the FSB’s mission since 1907.

Balancing these expectations presents a strategic challenge, as FSB seeks to deliver modern digital capabilities without compromising the high-touch, personable service that is central to its customer-first approach. This effort requires a thoughtful integration of technology and human engagement.

Through discovery sessions with FSB executives, branch leaders and compliance officers, several operational opportunities emerged:

Customers frequently contacted FSB branches for routine needs such as branch hours and directions, travel alerts, lost or stolen card guidance, fraud concerns and appointment scheduling.

Customers and prospects could not easily get answers or act outside of normal banking hours, resulting in missed opportunities and delayed engagement.

Staff was routinely diverted from relationship-building activities, as multi-branch coverage required the employees to juggle phone calls, emails and walk-in inquiries simultaneously.

These pressures were especially evident during peak hours, when call queues grew longer and customer frustration increased. At the same time, the underlying systems supporting these interactions were fragmented, requiring manual coordination across tools that were not designed to interoperate in a standardized, scalable way.

Variability in responses across staff and channels created inconsistencies in customer experience and information delivery. Customers often did not know which banker to contact, leading to delays, misrouting or suboptimal service experiences. Customers were required to navigate between the website, phone calls and in-branch visits without a seamless or guided experience.

The website functioned primarily as a static information repository rather than an interactive, action-oriented channel, resulting in missed opportunities to engage customers and connect them efficiently to the right banker or service.