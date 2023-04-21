Exploring IBM’s New Optical Character Recognition Technology

Documents have always been (and continue to be) a significant data source for any business or corporation. It’s crucial to be able to scan and digitize physical documents to extract their information and represent them in a way that allows for further analysis (e.g., for a mortgage or loan process for a bank) no matter how the data is captured. Even for documents created digitally (e.g., PDF documents) the process of extracting information can be a challenge.

At IBM, we are treating this as a multi-disciplinary challenge spanning across computer vision, natural language understanding, information representation and model optimization. With this approach, we are advancing the state-of-the-art in document understanding, which allows our models to analyze the layout and reading order in complex documents and understand visuals and represent them in multimodality manners that understand plots, chart and diagrams.

This work led to the new enhanced optical character recognition (OCR) IBM has created to digitize important, valuable business documents more easily and accurately for the enterprise to extract information for analysis.

Cleaner and more accurate extraction creates multiple benefits, including the following:

Accelerated workflows

Automated document routing and content processing

Reduced costs

Superior data security

Disaster recovery

Also, there are a variety of use cases that utilize optical character recognition technology that will benefit from the enhancements being made by IBM. From data extraction to automating big data processing workflows, OCR powers many systems and services used every day.