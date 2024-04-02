Enterprise generative AI made simple: IBM’s differentiated approach to delivering enterprise grade foundation models

In 2024, enterprise business and technology executives will receive a clear mandate from their leadership and board to transform their business models, offerings and operations with generative AI. An IBM study on responsible AI and ethics reveals that CEOs feel over six times more pressure from their boards and investors to accelerate the adoption of generative AI rather than slowing it down.

According to “The CEO’s guide to generative AI” report from IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), the experimentation phase for generative AI leaders is short and intense, with 74% of executives reporting that generative AI will be ready for general rollout in the next three years. As enterprise clients transition from exploration to investigation and production with generative AI, they require the right model choices for the right use cases, a robust portfolio to customize models and infuse AI into their applications, a hybrid cloud to deploy AI in the infrastructure of choice, and a reliable partner who can help scale and operationalize AI with minimal risks.

61% of CEOs identify concerns about data lineage and provenance as barriers to adopting generative AI, and 85% of executives anticipate direct interactions between generative AI and customers within the next two years. IBM prioritizes AI ethics, transparent data practices, governance capabilities, and indemnification to instill client trust in AI models for the coming era of enterprise-generative AI adoption.

While the technology offers ample promise, regulators are waking up to the potential risks and social harms, and are drafting policies and laws to help ensure sustainable innovation and diffusion. The EU AI Act, the first-ever comprehensive legal framework for AI worldwide passed by the European Parliament on March 13, which signals government commitment and scrutiny of AI.

Enterprise decision-makers leading generative AI initiatives within their organizations have much to consider. No other technology in the history of humankind has grown so large so soon, catching most business and technology executives by surprise.

According to another IBV study on responsible AI and Ethics, 58% of business executives see major ethical risks with generative AI adoption, while 79% prioritize AI ethics in their enterprise-wide approach.