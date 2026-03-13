Enhancing Instana's Observability: Resolving faults using multi-agentic incident investigation

Instana’s multi-agentic incident investigation automates root cause analysis in modern enterprise IT systems, reducing resolution time from hours to minutes.
Agentic AI for incident investigation does autonomous root cause analysis and deeper investigation to find the fault causing the incident. Instana automatically analyzes system topology, distributed tracing, application performance metrics, logs and infrastructure events in parallel.
It performs multi-entity investigation—analysis of related services and infrastructure—leveraging collaborative AI agents for agentic AI incident investigation and graph-guided RCA, enabling faster and more accurate probable root cause identification with minimal manual effort.
Let’s consider an example of how this challenge arises:
In traditional incident response workflows, Alex would face a time-consuming investigation process. The work would require manually exploring dozens of services and Kubernetes workloads, jumping between dashboards in multiple observability tools, chasing traces and logs across several hops of the call graph, and attempting to reconstruct how the fault propagated through the system. Even with a strong observability platform providing comprehensive telemetry data, the cognitive burden of correlating all this information and identifying the most likely root cause could take hours.
This challenge has become more acute as organizations have attempted to accelerate incident response by adding general-purpose large language model (LLM) agents on top of their observability stacks.
These attempts often fail in practice due to three fundamental problems.
Even with a strong observability platform, finding the most likely root cause could take hours. And attempts to “just add an LLM agent” on top of the observability stack often failed in subtle ways: context overload, brittle tool calls, or opaque reasoning that no SRE wanted to trust in the middle of an outage.
With IBM Instana, Alex and other Reliability Engineers can do something different: She opens the incident in Instana, scrolls to Probable Root Cause and clicks Run investigation.
Within minutes, the AI-powered investigation identifies the precise fault condition, the root cause that triggered the incident and maps out how the failure propagated through the system. Armed with this diagnosis, organizations can now immediately proceed to fix the problem, dramatically reducing Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR).
Why don’t generic LLM agents solve this already? Popular agent patterns like ReAct or “plan-and-act” look appealing: let the model decide what to query, call tools and build up a scratchpad of reasoning. In practice, SRE and ops scenarios expose three hard problems:
Context chaos
Incidents generate mass amounts of data including traces, logs, metrics, Kubernetes events and change history. Dumping all of that into a single context window doesn’t scale. Too little context means the agent misses the decisive clue, while too much context means signals get buried, latency and costs spike and reasoning degrades.
Brittle tool use
Letting the LLM “freely” call tools can lead to wrong commands or cluster selection, inconsistent arguments with wrong parameters (time windows, namespaces, filters) and repeated or redundant calls that bloat context and cost.
All of this compounds over multi-step investigations:
Safety and trust
In production, you can’t give an LLM an open I/O surface. SREs need auditable, reproducible reasoning: What did the system look at? Why did it decide this node was root cause? Would we get the same answer if we re-ran the investigation? In other words: incidents are not a chat problem. They’re a graph-structured reasoning problem.
Modern systems already know how everything connects: Services calling other services, services run on containers, nodes and clusters, and systems include config maps, queues, databases and external dependencies. Change events such as deployments, config pushes, autoscaling and more are all tracked and connected.
You can think of this as an operational graph: nodes are entities (services, pods, hosts, configs), edges are relationships (calls, runs-on, depends-on). Incidents are not isolated spikes; they’re faults propagating through this graph over time.
The key shift is let the system (topology, faults, causal algorithms) guide the agent to reason in small, well-defined chunks. That’s the idea behind Instana’s intelligent Incident investigation.
From the incident view, a person like Alex can see a probable root cause entity already identified by Instana using Causal AI (see detailed blog) alongside the application and infrastructure context of where the problem is occurring, Topology and blast radius showing several impacted services and dependencies, error details and latency graphs.
Instead of manually pivoting through dashboards, she simply clicks run investigation and results start streaming in.
Intelligent Incident Investigation is a multi-phase, graph-guided, new LLM-assisted workflow.
The incident investigation occurs in four steps, analyzing in-context incident data curated by causal ai (what Instana already discovered?), change event analysis (what changed around the incident?), multi-entity investigation (how did the fault propagate?) and AI-generated report (what’s the most likely cause, evidence and remediation?).
Instana starts from the alerted entities (in Alex’s case, the Payment Processing API and a few downstream services), the current probable root cause candidates and the local topology including upstream/downstream calls, infrastructure parents/children, and related Kubernetes resources.
Rather than flooding the model with all telemetry, the system asks: “Given this incident, which entities and relationships are most promising to inspect first?” The controller seeds an investigation queue with those entities and begins fetching bounded context packets for each: a small k-hop slice of the graph around the entity, plus relevant logs, traces, and metrics.
Most SREs instinctively ask: “What changed right before this blew up?” The investigation automates that step by looking at a time window (for example, 60 minutes before to 20 minutes after the incident start), collects deployments, config changes, scaling events and other change signals across relevant services and infrastructure, and surfacing whose changes line up most suspiciously with the onset of the incident.
Instead of Alex scrolling through deployment histories and trying to align timelines by eye, the agentic investigation engine does that correlation for her.
This is where the Exploration Over Graph (EOG) workflow enables Instana to pinpoint the fault. For each entity in the investigation queue, the system makes a tool call, gathering evidence packets and asks the agent: is this entity is a root cause, a symptom, or is the evidence inconclusive? Does the evidence suggest that fault is propagating along specific edges (for example, from service A to service B, or from a misconfigured file to a service)? The system then updates a causal subgraph that captures confirmed propagation edges (“A’s failure is causing B to fail”) and entities classified as root causes versus symptoms versus exonerated.
Instana manages the queue, ensuring the LLM only sees focused system slices and maintains auditable, reproducible explanations. Over several iterations, the AI investigation identifies the root cause—a misconfigured connection pool in the Payment Gateway service—and traces the complete fault propagation chain through the Payment Processing API to all downstream services, delivering actionable remediation steps.
The impact of Instana’s multi-agentic investigation extends beyond individual incidents. By automating the correlation of topology, traces, logs, metrics and change events, Instana reduces the time required to identify root cause from hours to minutes, directly reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR). For organizations running high-transaction services where every minute of disruption impacts revenue and customer experience, this improvement delivers immediate business value.
SRE teams receive coherent, evidence-backed explanations of incidents rather than raw telemetry scattered across multiple dashboards. The full observability data remains accessible for deeper investigation when needed, but the system provides a clear starting point that eliminates hours of manual correlation work. Because the investigation is auditable and reproducible, SRE teams can validate the AI’s conclusions and build confidence in the system over time. The reasoning is transparent: which entities were inspected, what evidence was gathered and why a particular node was identified as the root cause.
When AI handles the time-consuming correlation work during incidents, SRE teams can redirect effort toward proactive reliability practices such as service level objectives (SLOs), error budget management and chaos engineering. This shift from reactive firefighting to proactive reliability engineering improves overall system stability and reduces the frequency of critical incidents.
In internal evaluations on ITBench, a benchmarking suite for IT automation and incident tasks, Instana’s graph-guided investigation approach produced more accurate root cause graphs with significantly fewer detours than traditional ReAct-style LLM agents, while keeping context size small and behavior auditable. This validation demonstrates that the structured, graph-guided approach delivers superior results compared to generic LLM agent patterns.
As part of our AI-powered Instana Intelligent Incident Investigation capabilities, as well as the whole probable root cause pipeline, you’ll be able to Go to Events → Incidents, filter for Application Smart Alerts with a probable root cause Click Run investigation to start an AI-powered, multi-entity investigation
From there, you’ll see: Investigation phases streaming in real time, a fault propagation chain across services and infrastructure, and evidence-backed remediation suggestions you can act on immediately.
Read more news about incident investigation
With thanks to contributors Marc Palaci-Olgun, Shivangi Pathak, Chun-Wah Chung, Adwan Syed, Nevil Kandathil Sintho, Melissa Deny, Paul Watkins and Gopika Murali K.