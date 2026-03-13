Enhancing Instana's Observability: Resolving faults using multi-agentic incident investigation

Let’s consider an example of how this challenge arises:

At 2:30 AM, Alex, a Senior SRE at FinTech Global, receives an urgent alert: “Critical Latency Detected - Payment Processing API.” When Alex accesses the monitoring system, the situation is clear and concerning.

Response times on the Payment Processing API have spiked from 200 milliseconds to over 3 seconds. Error rates have climbed past 5% and continue rising. Several downstream services show degraded performance, and customer impact is being reported from multiple regions.

The finance team has calculated that every minute of payment processing disruption costs the company approximately USD20,000 in lost transactions and customer goodwill.

In traditional incident response workflows, Alex would face a time-consuming investigation process. The work would require manually exploring dozens of services and Kubernetes workloads, jumping between dashboards in multiple observability tools, chasing traces and logs across several hops of the call graph, and attempting to reconstruct how the fault propagated through the system. Even with a strong observability platform providing comprehensive telemetry data, the cognitive burden of correlating all this information and identifying the most likely root cause could take hours.

This challenge has become more acute as organizations have attempted to accelerate incident response by adding general-purpose large language model (LLM) agents on top of their observability stacks.

These attempts often fail in practice due to three fundamental problems.

First, incidents generate enormous volumes of data including traces, logs, metrics, Kubernetes events and change history, leading to context overload where critical signals get buried in noise. Second, allowing an LLM to freely call tools leads to wrong commands, inconsistent arguments, and redundant calls that compound over multi-step investigations. Third, the opaque reasoning produced by generic LLM agents cannot be audited or trusted by SRE teams during active production incidents.

Even with a strong observability platform, finding the most likely root cause could take hours. And attempts to “just add an LLM agent” on top of the observability stack often failed in subtle ways: context overload, brittle tool calls, or opaque reasoning that no SRE wanted to trust in the middle of an outage.

With IBM Instana, Alex and other Reliability Engineers can do something different: She opens the incident in Instana, scrolls to Probable Root Cause and clicks Run investigation.

Within minutes, the AI-powered investigation identifies the precise fault condition, the root cause that triggered the incident and maps out how the failure propagated through the system. Armed with this diagnosis, organizations can now immediately proceed to fix the problem, dramatically reducing Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR).