Enabling AI-powered business intelligence across the enterprise

Data is the lifeblood of successful organizations. Beyond the traditional data roles—data engineers, analysts, architects—decision-makers across an organization need flexible, self-service access to data-driven insights accelerated by artificial intelligence (AI). From marketing to HR, finance to supply chain and more, decision-makers can use these insights to improve decision-making and productivity enterprise-wide.

But most businesses are behind. Essential data is not being captured or analyzed—an IDC report (link resides outside ibm.com) estimates that up to 68% of business data goes unleveraged—and estimates that only 15% of employees in an organization use business intelligence (BI) software. Companies with a modern data architecture and robust BI adoption not only gain immediate competitive advantage, they are positioned to move even further ahead by adopting real-time decisioning practices and predictive analytics, the next steps in digital transformation.

Providing trusted, self-service BI access to a broader range of stakeholders is predicated on three important factors. First, the underlying data must be sound and unbiased, and managed according to clear governance standards that ensure it is secure, private, accurate and usable. Second, any AI models that inform decision-making and forecasting must be explainable and transparent. Lastly, the BI system must connect to a wide variety of data systems across business functions and be usable by those who are not professional data analysts.