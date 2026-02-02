Enabling acceleration of collaborative regulatory authoring with Regulate.AI

Regulatory authoring remains one of the most complex and time-consuming activities to deliver products to market. Regulatory documents are large, highly structured and subject to rigorous review, requiring scientific precision and strict adherence to formatting and compliance.

As regulatory requirements become ever more complex, life sciences organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver submissions faster while maintaining quality, consistency and traceability. Therefore, accelerating this process using AI has been an area of focus for many organizations—this same approach can be applied across sectors.

To respond to this challenge, IBM collaborated with global pharmaceutical organizations to co-develop and pilot Regulate.AI—our IBM Regulatory Authoring Accelerator. Regulate.AI is a multi-agent authoring tool powered by agentic AI and designed to support scalable, high-quality document creation across regulatory use cases. Our collaboration is centered on moving AI beyond proof-of-concept, embedding it into real-life, day-to-day regulatory authoring workflows and designing it to operate at enterprise scale across multiple reporting use cases.

More broadly, in its current form, this accelerator can be applied to a wide range of reporting use cases across sustainability, financial and annual reporting or developing scientific reports. The flexibility of the tool and the template and input-independent approach will allow it to be used across industries.