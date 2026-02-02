Enabling acceleration of collaborative regulatory authoring with Regulate.AI

IBM collaborated with global pharmaceutical organizations to co-develop and pilot Regulate.AI, a multi-agent authoring tool powered by agentic AI and designed to support scalable, high-quality regulatory document creation suitable for use cases across industries.
Regulatory authoring remains one of the most complex and time-consuming activities to deliver products to market. Regulatory documents are large, highly structured and subject to rigorous review, requiring scientific precision and strict adherence to formatting and compliance.
As regulatory requirements become ever more complex, life sciences organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver submissions faster while maintaining quality, consistency and traceability. Therefore, accelerating this process using AI has been an area of focus for many organizations—this same approach can be applied across sectors.
To respond to this challenge, IBM collaborated with global pharmaceutical organizations to co-develop and pilot Regulate.AI—our IBM Regulatory Authoring Accelerator. Regulate.AI is a multi-agent authoring tool powered by agentic AI and designed to support scalable, high-quality document creation across regulatory use cases. Our collaboration is centered on moving AI beyond proof-of-concept, embedding it into real-life, day-to-day regulatory authoring workflows and designing it to operate at enterprise scale across multiple reporting use cases.
More broadly, in its current form, this accelerator can be applied to a wide range of reporting use cases across sustainability, financial and annual reporting or developing scientific reports. The flexibility of the tool and the template and input-independent approach will allow it to be used across industries.
The evolution of our tool has been driven through joint design sessions and iterative development. This process enables Regulate.AI to accommodate different authoring approaches across the organization based on document type, content complexity and user needs.
Our tool offers two approaches: pattern-based and template-based generation. Pattern-based drafting offers flexibility, learning from prior documents as input-output pairs, enabling models to generalize across varied content. However, for many regulatory and scientific use cases, a template-based approach delivers greater control, scalability and consistency. By drafting in predefined structures, templates allow users to guide the output directly and apply the same standards across multiple document types and regulatory contexts.
This collaborative approach ensures Regulate.AI evolves not as a generic AI tool, but as an accelerator grounded in the reality of regulatory team members’ needs.
Regulatory authoring is rarely linear. Documents are drafted, reviewed, revised and refined multiple times often by large, distributed teams working under tight timelines. Regulate.AI has been designed to support this reality, enabling collaboration across the full authoring lifecycle rather than acting as a Word plug-in. It can enable collaboration between users and the organization’s document creation workflows.
The accelerator provides role-based experiences aligned to distinct responsibilities within the regulatory authoring process. Administrators manage configurations, composers structure and prepare reports and templates and writers and reviewers draft, comment on and refine content.
This role-based model is essential in regulatory environments, where clear ownership, controlled access and defined handovers are required to maintain compliance, while enabling teams to work in parallel. By balancing flexibility with governance, the accelerator supports efficient collaboration without compromising consistency or oversight.
Robust authoring capabilities including versioning, commenting, dependency awareness across document sections and full-report export, are equally critical in a regulatory context. Regulatory documents typically undergo multiple iterative review cycles, often with late-stage updates driven by new data, reviewer feedback or evolving submission requirements. Dependency-awareness ensures that changes made in one section are accurately and consistently reflected across the document, reducing the risk of discrepancies and rework, which is important for large, complex submissions.
These capabilities have been developed and validated by using real regulatory report examples across a range of non-clinical and clinical life sciences domains. This approach ensures that the tool is not only streamlining authoring processes where appropriate, but also accounting for the nuances, controls and variability inherent in regulatory writing. As a result, Regulate.AI is designed to scale across teams and use cases while remaining reusable, robust and fit for enterprise regulatory operations.
At the core of Regulate.AI, is a set of gen AI-powered capabilities designed to reduce manual effort and accelerate the authoring process while keeping humans firmly in the loop with decision-making responsibility.
These capabilities support authors throughout the drafting lifecycle, helping them move from raw data to high quality, submission-ready documents with far less manual effort:
Together, these capabilities help shift author effort away from repetitive tasks such as formatting and redrafting, allowing more time to be spent on review, interpretation and decision-making. This approach enhances the author experience and motivation, counteracting the increasing administrative burden of regulatory submissions.
Regulate.AI has been developed with enterprise deployment in mind, designed to integrate into existing regulatory systems rather than operate as a stand-alone tool.
As part of the collaboration, we are developing integration with platforms such as Veeva Vault, informing integration pathways and technical design decisions. The accelerator can support integration with broader storage environments, enabling flexible ingestion of source data and structured management of regulatory reports.
While the current collaboration focuses on specific regulatory use cases, the underlying architecture is designed to scale supporting other document types, therapeutic areas and organizational requirements over time.
A structured yet collaborative delivery approach, combining joint design, technical feasibility validation and iterative development, has ensured the accelerator remains robust, scalable and fit for regulated environments.
Regulate.AI is delivered as part of Enterprise Advantage, IBM Consulting’s asset-based service for building, governing and scaling agentic applications. Built using the capabilities of IBM Consulting® Advantage, Regulate.AI is one of the pre-built agentic applications available through the Advantage marketplace.
While Regulate.AI continues to evolve, our analysis suggests significant efficiency gains, with the potential to reduce the time spent by regulatory writers over 50–60%.
Beyond efficiency, the collaboration highlights the value of applying gen AI responsibly embedding it within governed workflows, maintaining human oversight and aligning closely to regulatory standards. This approach enables tangible benefits while preserving quality, compliance and trust.
IBM is committed to continuing investment in Regulate.AI and scaling the accelerator through a clear development roadmap and working in partnership with our pharma industry clients to deploy it across various use cases. This process includes expanding coverage across further regulatory document types, enhancing core authoring and review capabilities, strengthening integrations (including submission and content management platforms) and hardening the solution for broader enterprise rollout.
Taking an approach that tailors the tool to each use case and organization, as Regulate.AI matures, it is positioned to become a repeatable, scalable capability. It enables regulatory teams to work faster and with greater confidence, while maintaining the governance and quality required in regulated environments.