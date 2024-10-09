Empowering recruiters and candidates to find each other with the help of AI

Beyond the outbound marketing automation and candidate analysis components, the third component of our solution captures and manages all inbound and outbound communications. We’re already doing a certain amount of automation here, and we want to take things much further – not least because communication is a major element in the candidate experience.

While times are tough for recruiters today, they’re no better for candidates. People seeking work often feel like they’re stepping into a black hole where there is no feedback. The industry needs to fix the candidate experience problem, which means providing more information. Recruiters also need to do a better job of educating the talent pool in general. We help them reach not only the people who are active job seekers but also the “passive talent” – those people who are currently in employment and not looking to change jobs, but who could be persuaded by the right opportunity. As a seasoned recruiter, I know that these people tend to be the best applicants, particularly in technical fields.

Our marketing automation tools help organisations create that vital series of touch points with potential future candidates, whether active or passive. Our rule of thumb: it takes seven hours of content and 11 touchpoints across four channels to bring in a candidate.

Another angle on candidate experience is that there’s often a significant potential overlap between candidates and customers. Even in the B2B space, you need to consider the influencer effect. Something like 50% of candidates say they would not purchase from a company if they had a bad experience when applying for a job, and 74% of candidates would share a negative recruitment experience with their immediate network. [1] That’s a lot of potential for negative press if you get things wrong.

We’re increasingly positioning Jobdeck as a candidate engagement platform, able to curate the recruitment process from start through to shortlist delivery and beyond, with interview coordination to make sure that the talent pool is engaged, warm and active. And with high-quality communication throughout, we help reduce the chance of a poor candidate experience going viral!