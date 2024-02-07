EDGE3 to help universities and athletes navigate recruiting landscape with IBM watsonx

The commercialization of amateur sports has accelerated college recruiting decision-making timelines, putting enormous pressure on athletes, parents, and coaches. This reality often forces coaching staffs to rely on inadequate tools to efficiently analyze large amounts of data from disparate sources.

EDGE3 (link resides outside ibm.com) is an athlete intelligence and digital advisory platform for coaches and athletes. Along with a handful of other former professional athletes, I created EDGE3 to use AI to tackle this growing challenge in college athletics.

We are taking our data insight to the next level. EDGE3 will embed IBM watsonx, IBM’s portfolio of AI products, to help coaches navigate the increasingly complex world of recruiting and retaining student-athletes interested in playing college football.