Don’t get another surprise bill from your observability vendor

Businesses rely heavily on monitoring solutions to ensure the optimal performance and availability of their applications. While features and capabilities are important to evaluate, it’s also important to consider pricing to ensure the right solution that will meet your needs.

Over the years, many legacy APM providers have developed complicated pricing structures that make it difficult to understand exactly what the solution will end up costing and discourages broad adoption by charging per user seat. That may have worked well in the past, but it can be insufficient for today’s modern cloud-native environments.

Remember the issue last year when a company got a USD 65 million surprise bill (link resides outside ibm.com) from their observability solution? While that specific pricing policy may have been changed, many legacy APM vendors still employ complicated pricing structures that produce unexpected charges and fees. Let’s take a look at some key pricing features to consider when evaluating an APM or observability platform.