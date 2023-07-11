Db2 Warehouse delivers 4x faster query performance than previously, while cutting storage costs by 34x

Data warehouses are a critical component of any organization’s technology ecosystem. They provide the backbone for a range of use cases such as business intelligence (BI) reporting, dashboarding, and machine-learning (ML)-based predictive analytics that enable faster decision making and insights. The next generation of IBM Db2 Warehouse brings a host of new capabilities that add cloud object storage support with advanced caching to deliver 4x faster query performance than previously, while cutting storage costs by 34x1.

The introduction of native support for cloud object storage (based on Amazon S3) for Db2 column-organized tables, coupled with our advanced caching technology, helps customers significantly reduce their storage costs and improve performance compared to the current generation service. The adoption of cloud object storage as the data persistence layer also enables users to move to a consumption-based model for storage, providing for automatic and unlimited storage scaling.

This post highlights the new storage and caching capabilities, and the results we are seeing from our internal benchmarks, which quantify the price-performance improvements.