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Data for digital workers: Building the AI-powered enterprise with IBM Neudesic, AMD and Microsoft

The future of work is no longer human-only. It’s human + AI, where digital workers operate alongside teams to automate, optimize and amplify business performance. 

That vision came to life in the recent webinar from IBM Neudesic®, AMD and Microsoft, now available on-demand—showcasing how the next generation of data, infrastructure and AI technology is creating a truly intelligent enterprise. 

Reimagining the workforce with digital labor 

What if 50% of the work in your organization can be done by digital workers?

That’s not a futuristic prediction—it’s already happening in forward-thinking enterprises. 

The IBM Neudesic Data for Digital Workers framework defines how organizations can: 

  • Automate repetitive workflows and decisions, freeing employees to focus on creativity and strategy. 
  • Replace legacy processes with AI-powered ones that continuously learn and adapt. 
  • Enable every department—from finance to manufacturing—to scale faster and smarter. 

By leveraging Azure’s AI-ready cloud infrastructure, including solutions like Linux Virtual Machines and Azure Database for PostgreSQL, alongside the high performance of AMD EPYC™ processors, organizations can deploy and govern digital workers securely and efficiently—gaining measurable improvements in speed, cost and accuracy. 

The foundation: Your data estate 

Every digital worker relies on one thing—trusted, connected data.

In this session, IBM Neudesic experts emphasized that “the data estate is the foundation of the AI era.”

A modernized data estate integrates sources such as: 

  • Customer and product masters 
  • Sales and demand inputs 
  • Compliance and risk data 
  • External and operational data feeds 

When these data domains are unified and governed, AI agents can operate responsibly—making recommendations, predicting trends and driving outcomes with confidence. 

Microsoft Azure helps enterprises create that foundation through enterprise AI-ready applications, analytics, copilots and digital agents, all backed by the security and scalability of the Azure ecosystem. 

The AI frontier tech stack: AMD + Microsoft + IBM Neudesic 

This collaboration brings together best-in-class expertise across every layer of the AI stack: 

  • Microsoft Azure: A scalable, secure and compliant platform to deploy enterprise AI, copilots and digital agents. 
  • AMD: High performance, energy-efficient compute for training, inferencing and analytics—delivering faster time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. 
  • IBM Neudesic: Proven accelerators like Workforce IQ™ and AI governance frameworks that make digital worker adoption measurable, transparent and aligned to business KPIs. 

Together, these technologies enable organizations to unlock performance and efficiency at scale. 

By the numbers: 

  • 63% faster to deploy new compute resources with Ubuntu on Azure (Source: Microsoft)
  • 306% ROI over three years with Ubuntu on Azure (Source: Forrester)
  • 58% lower costs running PostgreSQL on Azure (Source: Microsoft)
  • 50% lower management overhead with Azure Red Hat® OpenShift® (Source: Microsoft)
  • 65% faster database performance improvements by using Azure Database for PostgreSQL (Source: Forrester)
  • 192% ROI and USD 11.94M in benefits from modernizing Red Hat workloads on Azure (Source: Forrester)

By integrating these solutions, enterprises gain a high-performing, flexible and sustainable foundation for deploying and scaling digital workers. 

Real-world impact 

Organizations deploying IBM Neudesic digital worker solutions have realized: 

  • Faster time-to-value for IT and operations projects 
  • CFO-recognized cost savings through automation and AI-driven optimization 
  • Revenue growth from improved customer engagement and service personalization 

From supply-chain forecasting to compliance monitoring, AI agents powered by AMD hardware and Azure services are accelerating outcomes that once took months into days—and doing so sustainably. 

One example of this modernization in action comes from Kubota Corporation, a global manufacturing leader that shifted its on-premises simulations to Azure’s HPC environment powered by AMD EPYC™ processors. The result: a 50% reduction in simulation time and costs—demonstrating how cloud-based compute can accelerate innovation while improving efficiency. 

Read the case study

The path forward: Human + AI collaboration 

AI doesn’t replace people—it redefines how they work. 

By pairing human creativity with digital precision, organizations can: 

  • Scale decision-making without scaling headcount 
  • Govern AI responsibly with visibility across agents and data 
  • Build adaptive business models ready for continuous innovation 

The companies that embrace this new model—built on strong data foundations and high-performance compute—are the ones that will lead at the AI frontier. 

Watch the on-demand webinar

The conversation between Neudesic, AMD and Microsoft offers practical frameworks and real-world examples of how digital workers are already transforming enterprises today. 

Watch the webinar

FAQ: Accelerating the digital workforce era 

Q1. What is a digital worker?


A digital worker is an AI agent that collaborates with humans to perform tasks traditionally done manually—from invoicing to inventory forecasting. 

Q2. How does AMD improve AI performance?


AMD EPYC™ processors deliver high performance per watt—enabling AI models to run faster and more efficiently on Azure. 

Q3. What role does Microsoft Azure play in digital worker adoption?


Azure provides the secure cloud foundation for AI services, governance and integration across business systems—a core requirement for enterprise-grade digital labor. 

Q4. How does IBM Neudesic help organizations get started?


IBM Neudesic offers assessment frameworks and tools like Digital WorkforceIQ™ to evaluate AI readiness and deploy digital workers responsibly. 

Q5. Where can I learn more?


Visit ibm.com/consulting/neudesic to explore resources and connect with IBM specialists about your AI modernization journey.