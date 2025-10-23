The future of work is no longer human-only. It’s human + AI, where digital workers operate alongside teams to automate, optimize and amplify business performance.
That vision came to life in the recent webinar from IBM Neudesic®, AMD and Microsoft, now available on-demand—showcasing how the next generation of data, infrastructure and AI technology is creating a truly intelligent enterprise.
What if 50% of the work in your organization can be done by digital workers?
That’s not a futuristic prediction—it’s already happening in forward-thinking enterprises.
The IBM Neudesic Data for Digital Workers framework defines how organizations can:
By leveraging Azure’s AI-ready cloud infrastructure, including solutions like Linux Virtual Machines and Azure Database for PostgreSQL, alongside the high performance of AMD EPYC™ processors, organizations can deploy and govern digital workers securely and efficiently—gaining measurable improvements in speed, cost and accuracy.
Every digital worker relies on one thing—trusted, connected data.
In this session, IBM Neudesic experts emphasized that “the data estate is the foundation of the AI era.”
A modernized data estate integrates sources such as:
When these data domains are unified and governed, AI agents can operate responsibly—making recommendations, predicting trends and driving outcomes with confidence.
Microsoft Azure helps enterprises create that foundation through enterprise AI-ready applications, analytics, copilots and digital agents, all backed by the security and scalability of the Azure ecosystem.
This collaboration brings together best-in-class expertise across every layer of the AI stack:
Together, these technologies enable organizations to unlock performance and efficiency at scale.
By integrating these solutions, enterprises gain a high-performing, flexible and sustainable foundation for deploying and scaling digital workers.
Organizations deploying IBM Neudesic digital worker solutions have realized:
From supply-chain forecasting to compliance monitoring, AI agents powered by AMD hardware and Azure services are accelerating outcomes that once took months into days—and doing so sustainably.
One example of this modernization in action comes from Kubota Corporation, a global manufacturing leader that shifted its on-premises simulations to Azure’s HPC environment powered by AMD EPYC™ processors. The result: a 50% reduction in simulation time and costs—demonstrating how cloud-based compute can accelerate innovation while improving efficiency.
AI doesn’t replace people—it redefines how they work.
By pairing human creativity with digital precision, organizations can:
The companies that embrace this new model—built on strong data foundations and high-performance compute—are the ones that will lead at the AI frontier.
The conversation between Neudesic, AMD and Microsoft offers practical frameworks and real-world examples of how digital workers are already transforming enterprises today.
A digital worker is an AI agent that collaborates with humans to perform tasks traditionally done manually—from invoicing to inventory forecasting.
AMD EPYC™ processors deliver high performance per watt—enabling AI models to run faster and more efficiently on Azure.
Azure provides the secure cloud foundation for AI services, governance and integration across business systems—a core requirement for enterprise-grade digital labor.
IBM Neudesic offers assessment frameworks and tools like Digital WorkforceIQ™ to evaluate AI readiness and deploy digital workers responsibly.
Visit ibm.com/consulting/neudesic to explore resources and connect with IBM specialists about your AI modernization journey.