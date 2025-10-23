What if 50% of the work in your organization can be done by digital workers?

That’s not a futuristic prediction—it’s already happening in forward-thinking enterprises.

The IBM Neudesic Data for Digital Workers framework defines how organizations can:

Automate repetitive workflows and decisions, freeing employees to focus on creativity and strategy.

Replace legacy processes with AI-powered ones that continuously learn and adapt.

Enable every department—from finance to manufacturing—to scale faster and smarter.

By leveraging Azure’s AI-ready cloud infrastructure, including solutions like Linux Virtual Machines and Azure Database for PostgreSQL, alongside the high performance of AMD EPYC™ processors, organizations can deploy and govern digital workers securely and efficiently—gaining measurable improvements in speed, cost and accuracy.