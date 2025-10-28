For too long, data lineage has been treated as a “technical nice-to-have”. In reality, it’s the foundation of regulatory reporting and a key enabler of AI-ready, reliable data. Lineage tells the story of your data: where it originates, how it transforms and where it’s used. When properly documented, it turns audit trails from patchwork evidence into a clear, trustworthy narrative. Through watsonx.data intelligence, organizations can trace and understand data across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid systems, gaining a unified view of data lineage and quality without disrupting existing environments.
Take, for instance, a top 25 US financial holding company that transformed its compliance posture by adopting data lineage within IBM watsonx.data intelligence. By gaining automated, end-to-end visibility into data flows and metadata, the company was able to identify and monitor its critical data elements (CDEs), streamline governance processes and enter audits fully prepared. Internal audit returned with no constructive feedback—a powerful signal that data accuracy and traceability are now stronger.
By putting lineage first, organizations can:
- Prove data traceability across the entire lifecycle.
- Answer auditors’ questions quickly and with accuracy.
- Support frameworks such as GDPR, SOX, BCBS 239 with auditable data flows.
- Strengthen confidence in data reliability
This approach isn’t just governance—it’s the foundation of trust in your business data. Once you know the story, you need control. Data protection adds the accountability layer, showing exactly who accessed data, when and how.