How much faster can your compliance team act if audit trails and data flows came together in a single, ready-to-audit view—automatically mapping data relevant to GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and SOX? What if you could achieve incident resolution faster, with immediate insight into how sensitive data moves?

This form of efficiency isn’t only about speed; it also can help mitigate uncertainty and risk. Under the GDPR, organizations can be fined up to EUR 20 million or 4% of their global annual turnover—whichever amount is higher.

In the US, the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act amplifies HIPAA enforcement: repeated violations of the same requirement can incur civil penalties of up to USD 1.5 million per year. These figures are not theoretical numbers, but substantial exposures for any organization that loses control of its data.

With decades of experience in governance and security, IBM provides the foundation for trusted data. Building on this expertise, IBM® watsonx.data intelligence delivers powerful lineage and puts transparency at the core of compliance, while IBM® Guardium® Data Protection provides detailed visibility into access control and policy enforcement. Together, these solutions support organizations in aligning with regulatory expectations while reducing the workload on audit, compliance and security teams. They deliver data wherever it resides across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Compliance is a prof point of data reliability, and it begins with clarity. Data lineage provides the narrative layer: the story of your data from origin to outcome.