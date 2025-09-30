Co-creating with AI: Designing workflows where humans and agents thrive

Across organizations, the pattern is consistent: agents handle the heavy lift of gathering, normalizing and proposing next steps, while humans apply judgment at the points that matter most. With IBM watsonx Orchestrate coordinating the flow-who does what, when, and with what evidence; teams see fewer reworks, faster cycle times and stronger compliance posture.

Compliance reviews: AI extracts and organizes documents, then routes for human approval Customer onboarding: Agents compile data and propose next steps, while humans review for context Cross-team escalation: AI triages requests and routes them, but humans step in for exceptions