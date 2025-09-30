Business automation

Co-creating with AI: Designing workflows where humans and agents thrive

Steve Kim

Program Director, Design

Human-centered design helps teams collaborate seamlessly with AI agents in IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

Deploying AI agents isn’t just about automating tasks; it’s about creating trusted collaborators. Employees want AI that anticipates needs, shares the workload and hands off seamlessly when human judgment is required. Without thoughtful design, these systems risk being either under-used or over-relied upon.

Designing AI agents people trust

With IBM watsonx Orchestrate, users can craft workflows where humans and AI agents act as a cohesive team. By defining roles clearly, mapping interactions visually and embedding trust into every step, organizations can accelerate work while keeping people in control.

Why hybrid workflows matter

When designed well, human and machine workflows can:

  • Increase predictability: Clear rules for when agents act and when humans decide
  • Reduce friction: Smooth handoffs keep work moving without confusion or rework
  • Build trust: Visible actions and explanations help users feel confident in AI output

4 design principles for human and AI collaboration

When employees convert these principles into day-to-day work, the value becomes tangible. Think of moments where teams juggle high volumes of inputs, strict policies and time-sensitive decisions. That’s where IBM watsonx Orchestrate® shines: it structures the handoff between agents and people, captures context as work moves, and makes every action auditable. 

  1. Define the collaborative moment: Pinpoint where AI adds value and where human judgment takes over. Use triggers, confirmations and escalation points to keep boundaries clear.
  2. Map workflows visually: Before building, create a journey map highlighting concerns, decision forks and context shifts. This approach ensures that AI is placed where it can make the biggest impact.
  3. Leverage orchestration features: Use flows in IBM watsonx Orchestrate to embed branching, retry logic and human-in-the-loop controls—ensuring agents stay reliable and adaptable.
  4. Communicate intent and confidence: Agents should explain next steps, surface confidence scores and offer options when uncertainty is high.

Real-world impact

Across organizations, the pattern is consistent: agents handle the heavy lift of gathering, normalizing and proposing next steps, while humans apply judgment at the points that matter most. With IBM watsonx Orchestrate coordinating the flow-who does what, when, and with what evidence; teams see fewer reworks, faster cycle times and stronger compliance posture. 

  1. Compliance reviews: AI extracts and organizes documents, then routes for human approval
  2. Customer onboarding: Agents compile data and propose next steps, while humans review for context
  3. Cross-team escalation: AI triages requests and routes them, but humans step in for exceptions

Treat AI agent as teammates

By treating AI agents as teammates—not just tools—organizations can build workflows that are faster, more resilient and inherently trustworthy. With IBM watsonx Orchestrate, users can ensure every workflow reflects both the speed of AI and the insight of human expertise.

Explore how to design your first AI-powered workflow with Tools in watsonx Orchestrate →

*Interactive video walkthrough provided by Marc-James Abi-Jaoude, Senior Design Manager