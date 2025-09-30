Co-creating with AI: Designing workflows where humans and agents thrive

Human-centered design helps teams collaborate seamlessly with AI agents in IBM watsonx Orchestrate.
Deploying AI agents isn’t just about automating tasks; it’s about creating trusted collaborators. Employees want AI that anticipates needs, shares the workload and hands off seamlessly when human judgment is required. Without thoughtful design, these systems risk being either under-used or over-relied upon.
With IBM watsonx Orchestrate, users can craft workflows where humans and AI agents act as a cohesive team. By defining roles clearly, mapping interactions visually and embedding trust into every step, organizations can accelerate work while keeping people in control.
When designed well, human and machine workflows can:
When employees convert these principles into day-to-day work, the value becomes tangible. Think of moments where teams juggle high volumes of inputs, strict policies and time-sensitive decisions. That’s where IBM watsonx Orchestrate® shines: it structures the handoff between agents and people, captures context as work moves, and makes every action auditable.
Across organizations, the pattern is consistent: agents handle the heavy lift of gathering, normalizing and proposing next steps, while humans apply judgment at the points that matter most. With IBM watsonx Orchestrate coordinating the flow-who does what, when, and with what evidence; teams see fewer reworks, faster cycle times and stronger compliance posture.
By treating AI agents as teammates—not just tools—organizations can build workflows that are faster, more resilient and inherently trustworthy. With IBM watsonx Orchestrate, users can ensure every workflow reflects both the speed of AI and the insight of human expertise.
Explore how to design your first AI-powered workflow with Tools in watsonx Orchestrate →
*Interactive video walkthrough provided by Marc-James Abi-Jaoude, Senior Design Manager