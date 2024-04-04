Accelerate hybrid cloud transformation through IBM Cloud for Financial Service Validation Program

IBM has created the solution for this problem with its Financial Services Cloud offering, and its ISV Financial Services validation program, which is designed to de-risk the partner ecosystem for clients. This help accelerating continuous integration and continuous delivery on the cloud. This program ensures that the new innovations coming out of these ISVs are validated, tested, and ready to be deployed in a secure and compliant manner. With IBM’s ISV Validation program, banks can confidently adopt new innovative offerings on cloud and stay ahead in the innovation race.

Ensuring that the success of a cloud transformation journey requires a combination of modern governance, standard control framework, and automation. There are different industry frameworks available to secure and provide compliance posture. Continuous compliance that is aligned to an industry framework, informed by an industry coalition that is composed of representation from key banks worldwide and other compliance bodies, is essential. IBM Cloud Framework for Financial services is uniquely positioned for that, meeting all these requirements.

IBM Cloud for Financial Services® is a secure cloud platform that is designed to reduce risk for clients by providing a high level of visibility, control, regulatory compliance, and the best-of-breed security. It allows financial institutions to accelerate innovation, unlock new revenue opportunities, and reduce compliance costs by providing access to pre-validated partners and solutions that conform to financial services security and controls. The platform also offers risk management and compliance automation, continuous monitoring, and audit reporting capabilities, as well as on-demand visibility for clients, auditors, and regulators.

Our mission is to help ISVs adapt to the cloud and SaaS models and prepare ISVs to meet the security standards and compliance requirements necessary to do business with financial institutions on cloud. Our process brings the compliance and onboarding cycle time down to less than 6 months, a significant improvement. Through this process, we are creating an ecosystem of ISVs that are validated by IBM Cloud for Financial Services, providing customers with a trusted and reliable network of vendors.