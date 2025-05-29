The importance of effective database management cannot be overstated. As databases continue to grow and evolve, it’s essential to track the changes made to the schema, tables and data. This is where a change log—a critical component of database management that helps ensure data consistency, integrity and recoverability—comes in.

Recently, IBM® Data Replication on IBM Cloud Pak® for Data (CP4D) has released a change log feature that enables users to track and record changes made to their database schemas and data. Let’s take a closer look at the change log, including what it is, how it works and why it’s essential for database replication and management.