Challenges and risks associated with lack of real-time monitoring in SAP

Real-time monitoring in SAP BTP lets users harness the power of proactive detection and transform their operations, eliminating problems related to sluggish performance, downtime and troubleshooting errors.

Real-time monitoring provides for a much-improved user experience, supporting swift action against performance degradation and prompt resolution of issues. Downtime is significantly reduced, and incidents can be resolved before they have a chance to escalate.

In addition, real-time monitoring helps to comply with SLAs, reduce risks and safeguard your operations. Resource allocation can then be managed by optimizing efficiency and eliminating waste.