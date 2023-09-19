Buying APM was a good decision (so is getting rid of it)

For a long time, there wasn’t a good standard definition of observability that encompassed organizational needs while keeping the spirit of IT monitoring intact. Eventually, the concept of “Observability = Metrics + Traces + Logs” became the de facto definition.

That’s nice, but to understand what observability should be, you must consider the characteristics of modern applications:

Changes in how they’re developed, deployed and operated

The blurring of lines between application code and infrastructure

New architectures and technologies like Docker, Kubernetes, microservices and serverless

A whole new (and different) set of stakeholders, from developers to business-side executives

That’s why IBM Instana wanted to go beyond monitoring (metrics), tracing and logging to focus on being the most effective observability platform possible by providing automated context to all users all the time. This comprehensive context separates Instana’s observability platform from legacy APM tools, even those that call themselves “observability” or “AIOps.” Continuous comprehensive context allows all Instana users and their teams to see the data most relevant to them in the context required to do their jobs.

DevOps, SRE, Platform, ITOps, and developer teams are all under pressure to keep applications performant while operating faster and smarter than ever. Modernization is hard enough; observability should be easy to install, simple to use and transcend technology stacks. No advanced skillsets required, no gotchas on pricing, no lock-in due to intense upfront setups and no limits on what you can observe. All teams deserve access to all the data, and every individual should see the data in the context most relevant to them.

To operate even more quickly and proactively, these teams need observability that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and operating on precise high-fidelity data—no sampling, which in the cloud-native world can miss critical anomalies that impact end-users.