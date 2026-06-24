IBM Confluent provided Busie with a managed data streaming foundation needed to build an event-driven platform for charter bus operators. This platform turned siloed operational data into real-time search, quoting, pricing, invoicing and customer notifications.
Transportation providers have long relied on manual processes to keep their operations flowing. Physical records, filing cabinets and customer service agents have long enabled them to transport people from point A to point B safely and efficiently. While manual processes have underpinned the operations of these companies for years, they’ve also held them back from scaling.
This shift reflects the expectations of today’s bus travelers, who want a seamless digital experience comparable to their favorite mobile apps such as Uber or Lyft. They want to be able to book group transportation with a click, with accurate pricing, reliable arrival to drop-off estimates and a smooth online booking experience.
Busie, a New York-based company and finalist in Confluent’s inaugural data streaming startup challenge, enables ground transportation providers to deliver this modern experience to their customers. Their charter platform offers a plug-and-play solution that supports an end-to-end online booking process, delighting charter customers, reducing customer acquisition costs and ultimately doubling booking conversions.
Transportation providers can digitize and streamline their operations, from omnichannel inquiries, inventory management and dynamic pricing to payments, dynamic vehicle-based route planning and customer analytics. At the foundation of their platform is data streaming with IBM Confluent.
Read on to learn how Busie uses data streaming to bring digital services to transportation providers and why they built their platform on IBM Confluent.
Busie’s co-founders, Brady Perry and Louis Bookoff, decided to implement an event-driven architecture for their charter platform early on. They experimented with a monolithic infrastructure during early product development but quickly found it limiting. The tightly coupled system was difficult to scale to the throughputs they anticipated and slowed the rapid development of new platform features.
While their initial microservices architecture relied heavily on RESTful API calls, they recognized the importance of establishing a foundational data infrastructure that scales and flexes to changing needs over time. Having been introduced to the concept of data streaming through IBM Confluent’s developer resources, they knew that Apache Kafka would meet these needs.
As a lean startup, they lacked the resources and expertise to self-manage Kafka effectively, so they applied for Confluent’s startup program. The program provides up to one year of free Confluent Cloud credits and access to internal experts. It is designed for early-stage startups with innovative data streaming use cases.
With IBM Confluent, Busie can take advantage of extensive developer tooling, including multi-language support, to quickly onboard new engineers. They can then build a durable event-driven architecture to power their charter platform from day one. They also benefit from comprehensive, fully managed resources that IBM Confluent provides, including fully managed connectors, stream processing and Schema Registry.
Busie’s data streaming journey began with unlocking data incrementally from siloed databases. They used several pre-built connectors, both fully managed in IBM Confluent Cloud and self-managed on AWS ECS with AWS Fargate to connect data from 13 PostgreSQL and MongoDB databases. The data in these DBs ranged from customer tables to pricing requests to bookings to vehicle status.
Bringing this data together broke down silos between the databases and unlocked it for consumption by downstream applications.
With a foundational data streaming architecture in place, Busie began building applications that leveraged further features of IBM Confluent’s data streaming platform. Their core application, Range Operator Portal—a verticalized ERP for the end-to-end charter booking process—is powered by a robust search engine called the “Charter Experience Finder” (ChEF).
ChEF takes a shift-left processing approach, aggregating and enriching data from disparate sources within IBM Confluent Cloud to create a unified data model optimized for search, pagination and filtering. This approach enables transport operators to quickly find the information they need.
Throughput for loading the core view in the Range Operator Portal improved by 300%, providing a more seamless digital experience for customers. This improvement is the direct result of their shift-left approach to data processing.
Busie’s customers can also perform powerful search operations on their data, helping them find the information they need faster than with any other product on the market. This capability saves them valuable time in their daily operations.
Beyond this advancement, Busie has delivered features not previously experienced in the industry. Dynamic pricing, asynchronous online invoicing, e-contracts and real-time notifications—such as updates on charter status—are just a couple of the innovations made possible by data streaming.
Importantly, Busie can roll out these features within weeks or months rather than years because of IBM Confluent’s extensive tooling. They can easily integrate new sources of data into the platform and create well-structured, governed data products that are easily discoverable and ready for use by downstream applications.
As a lean startup with limited resources, this capability has proved invaluable in responding quickly to the demands of their customers. It has also enabled them to develop new functionality on the charter platform, allowing Busie to support pricing request volumes in the millions of dollars per month.
This capability has also helped them control data storage costs. IBM Confluent’s stream processing allows them to filter streams of data effectively, limiting the volume of data reaching downstream databases to what is strictly necessary.
As Busie continues to innovate, they plan to further leverage the capabilities of IBM Confluent’s data streaming platform. Stream processing with fully managed Apache Flink, for example, presents the team with several opportunities to develop their product offering. Real-time analytics dashboards, yield-based pricing—that is, dynamic pricing based on driver and vehicle availability—and real-time vehicle location reporting are just a few of the streaming applications under consideration.
Data streaming is fundamental to Busie’s mission of helping transportation providers go digital. With IBM Confluent as the backbone of their charter platform, Busie provides a plug-and-play solution tailored to transportation companies, which the tech industry has often ignored. The streaming, processing, governing and sharing of real-time data from multiple sources allows Busie to offer a comprehensive platform that manages everything from quoting to dynamic route planning.
With IBM Confluent’s support, Busie can develop their product at pace, driving innovation quickly and with limited resources. Having made the early decision to base their platform on IBM Confluent Cloud, Busie has paved the way for long-term success.