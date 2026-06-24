Transportation providers have long relied on manual processes to keep their operations flowing. Physical records, filing cabinets and customer service agents have long enabled them to transport people from point A to point B safely and efficiently. While manual processes have underpinned the operations of these companies for years, they’ve also held them back from scaling.

This shift reflects the expectations of today’s bus travelers, who want a seamless digital experience comparable to their favorite mobile apps such as Uber or Lyft. They want to be able to book group transportation with a click, with accurate pricing, reliable arrival to drop-off estimates and a smooth online booking experience.

Busie, a New York-based company and finalist in Confluent’s inaugural data streaming startup challenge, enables ground transportation providers to deliver this modern experience to their customers. Their charter platform offers a plug-and-play solution that supports an end-to-end online booking process, delighting charter customers, reducing customer acquisition costs and ultimately doubling booking conversions.

Transportation providers can digitize and streamline their operations, from omnichannel inquiries, inventory management and dynamic pricing to payments, dynamic vehicle-based route planning and customer analytics. At the foundation of their platform is data streaming with IBM Confluent.

Read on to learn how Busie uses data streaming to bring digital services to transportation providers and why they built their platform on IBM Confluent.