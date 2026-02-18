Bulgaria’s national switch, BORICA, scales next-generation fraud prevention with IBM Safer Payments and IBS

BORICA has implemented IBM Safer Payments for card services, with plans to soon include instant payment rails, for their clients that include banks of all sizes, payment service providers and card acquirers. This implementation represents an important step for BORICA toward continuing the delivery of secure, innovative banking services at scale and has already shown success in detecting fraudulent transactions.

“By deploying IBM Safer Payments, BORICA has created a centralized, multitenant fraud and financial-crime prevention layer for Bulgaria’s national payment infrastructure,” said Albena Petkova, Director of Financial Fraud Prevention Services at BORICA. “The platform now protects most domestic card transactions (over 70%) in real time, delivering behavioral risk-driven fraud-detection monitoring across all participating banks and payment providers. Integration with the anti-fraud system for non-card payments and digital-channel operations is under development. This shared service model enables consistent AML and anti-fraud controls at a national scale, significantly reducing fraud losses while improving customer experience by minimizing false transaction declines.”

IBS assisted in seamlessly integrating the solution within the payment workflows, enabling BORICA to gain a unified view of customer behavior and improve the effectiveness of its fraud protection measures. “Our customers’ trust is key to our success. We put security in front and center so clients can rest assured that their money and personal information are well protected. This technology is yielding successful results for us,” Ms. Petkova further elaborated.

With IBS’ application modernization and integration services, which help clients unlock legacy applications and build new digital capabilities designed for the cloud era, the solution was implemented in a few weeks. “At IBS, we have the opportunity to help our customers innovate even faster and unlock more possibilities,” said Goran Angelov, CEO of IBS. “Our collaboration with BORICA exemplifies our commitment to empowering organizations with secure, cutting-edge solutions.”