Bulgaria’s national switch, BORICA, scales next-generation fraud prevention with IBM Safer Payments and IBS

To enhance the resilience of Bulgaria’s payment ecosystem, BORICA AD is collaborating with IBS to implement IBM Safer Payments, introducing scalable, AI‑driven fraud protection across the country’s financial institutions.
The company that creates modern payment, card and fintech solutions and operates as Bulgaria’s national payment switch, BORICA AD, has collaborated with the country’s leading IT consulting systems integrator, IBS.
The two organizations will implement IBM Safer Payments and deliver enhanced cross-channel payment fraud prevention. These capabilities safeguard and empower BORICA’s customers, providing greater access to advanced, secure and innovative banking experiences.
BORICA provides a large portfolio of innovative payment services, including instant payments and card services. It also acts as a SWIFT services bureau and a third-party processor for Mastercard and Visa.
BORICA understands the importance of providing solutions that meet its customers’ expectations for convenience. It also ensures that state-of-the-art security is in place, capable of withstanding increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and large-scale fraud breaches.
To do so, BORICA selected IBM Safer Payments, a modern fraud detection solution that allows users to intercept fraudulent transactions in real time, while ensuring customers’ genuine transactions are not stopped in error.
IBM Safer Payments uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze behavior and fraud patterns, build and adapt models to deter emerging fraud threats and recommend countermeasure responses.
IBM Safer Payments can be configured to monitor billions of transactions a year, including over 4,000 transactions per second with under 10 milliseconds response time, across all payment channels. To deliver performance of this magnitude, IBM Safer Payments uses massive parallel computing with both vertical and horizontal scalability options. BORICA chose IBM Safer Payments to ensure a modern, scalable and high-performance infrastructure designed to adapt to the evolving needs of its customers and business.
BORICA has implemented IBM Safer Payments for card services, with plans to soon include instant payment rails, for their clients that include banks of all sizes, payment service providers and card acquirers. This implementation represents an important step for BORICA toward continuing the delivery of secure, innovative banking services at scale and has already shown success in detecting fraudulent transactions.
“By deploying IBM Safer Payments, BORICA has created a centralized, multitenant fraud and financial-crime prevention layer for Bulgaria’s national payment infrastructure,” said Albena Petkova, Director of Financial Fraud Prevention Services at BORICA. “The platform now protects most domestic card transactions (over 70%) in real time, delivering behavioral risk-driven fraud-detection monitoring across all participating banks and payment providers. Integration with the anti-fraud system for non-card payments and digital-channel operations is under development. This shared service model enables consistent AML and anti-fraud controls at a national scale, significantly reducing fraud losses while improving customer experience by minimizing false transaction declines.”
IBS assisted in seamlessly integrating the solution within the payment workflows, enabling BORICA to gain a unified view of customer behavior and improve the effectiveness of its fraud protection measures. “Our customers’ trust is key to our success. We put security in front and center so clients can rest assured that their money and personal information are well protected. This technology is yielding successful results for us,” Ms. Petkova further elaborated.
With IBS’ application modernization and integration services, which help clients unlock legacy applications and build new digital capabilities designed for the cloud era, the solution was implemented in a few weeks. “At IBS, we have the opportunity to help our customers innovate even faster and unlock more possibilities,” said Goran Angelov, CEO of IBS. “Our collaboration with BORICA exemplifies our commitment to empowering organizations with secure, cutting-edge solutions.”
As Bulgaria’s national payment switch, BORICA AD required a modern fraud prevention platform capable of replacing legacy batch-based systems with real-time protection at a national scale. Working with IBM and implementation partner IBS, BORICA deployed IBM Safer Payments as a centralized, multitenant fraud and financial-crime prevention layer across its payment infrastructure.
The platform now protects over 70% of domestic card transactions in real time, supporting more than 16 banks and payment service providers on a shared national platform. It processes more than 4,000 transactions per second with under 10 milliseconds of latency, delivering behavioral, risk-driven fraud detection across participating institutions.
IBM Safer Payments was selected to provide cross-channel monitoring with machine-based detection, enabling BORICA to intercept fraudulent transactions while minimizing false declines. The implementation for card services is complete and integration for instant payment rails and digital channels is now under development. With IBS leading integration within existing payment workflows, BORICA has strengthened national-scale AML and anti-fraud controls while maintaining performance, resilience and customer trust.
The result is a scalable, high-performance fraud-prevention foundation designed to support Bulgaria’s evolving digital payments ecosystem.
About BORICA AD
BORICA AD is a joint stock company and its shareholders are 19 banks in the country. The company has developed and now provides and operates the modern technology infrastructure of the Bulgarian payment industry. In doing so, BORICA has been a trusted partner of public sector, banks and payment institutions for over 35 years. The company is committed to providing modern and innovative solutions to financial institutions. Its large portfolio comprises payment services including instant payments, card services, SWIFT Service Bureau, trust services, infrastructure services, National Card and Payment Scheme. BORICA AD acts as a third-party processor (TPP) for Mastercard and VISA. The Bulgarian National Bank licenses the company to operate three payment systems: the BORICA Payment system for card payments, BISERA for single euro payments area (SEPA) credit transfers and direct debit in Euro. To learn more, visit BORICA AD home page.
About IBS
IBS Bulgaria is a leading IT consulting, systems integrator and software development company founded in Bulgaria and servicing the best businesses and government agencies since 2003. IBS believes that digital data and technologies are changing the ways we live and work and IBS is proud to lead this transformation for its customers. In the finance industry, its focus areas include integration and API management, data and AI, fintech and Regtech solutions, counter fraud and financial crimes. To learn more, visit IBS home page