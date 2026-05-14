Beyond bits and bytes: Building trust in the Cloud with Intel SGX and TDX on IBM Cloud

On IBM Cloud, Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) and Intel® Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) provide two distinct but complementary approaches to protecting data in use, each designed for different workload needs.
Traditional virtual machines (VMs) transformed how we use compute resources by improving hardware efficiency and providing strong workload isolation. However, as organizations increasingly run sensitive workloads such as AI/ML model inference, blockchain key management, secure data analytics, healthcare records and financial systems, concerns around trust, data confidentiality and runtime security in shared, multi-tenant environments have become more pressing than ever.
How much trust should be placed in shared cloud infrastructure when data is actively being processed? Historically, cloud security focused on protecting data at rest through disk or file‑level encryption and in transit using protocols such as TLS. While these controls remain essential, they leave a gap when data is in use actively processed in system memory.
In traditional cloud environments, protecting sensitive data depends largely on the security of underlying system software. Confidential computing takes this a step further by embedding protection directly into hardware, helping ensure that data remains secure even while it is being processed.
On IBM Cloud, Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) and Intel® Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) provide two distinct but complementary approaches to protecting data in use, each designed for different workload needs. SGX and TDX differ in their approach to confidential computing, each suited for different workload needs.
SGX provides enclave-level protection for specific application components, while TDX offers full VM-level isolation. IBM Cloud integrates both technologies to help enterprises strengthen trust in shared cloud environments.
Intel SGX creates a hardware-protected memory region known as an enclave page cache (EPC), which guest applications can use for confidential computing. These enclaves isolate code and data in memory, shielding them even from privileged software such as the OS or hypervisor.
IBM Cloud SGX-enabled instances are based on Intel’s SGX hardware extension, which allows developers to define secure enclaves in application memory. These enclaves are:
IBM Cloud supports remote attestation workflows, letting your applications verify the identity and integrity of enclave-based services before sharing sensitive data.
The process starts when a (1) Challenger sends a nonce to the server, triggering the (2) Application to request an enclave report. This report is (3) sent to the Quoting Enclave to be (4) signed, then (5) returned to the Challenger as a verified “Quote”. The Challenger then (6) validates this Quote via Intel PCS certificates to confirm hardware authenticity, finally (7) releasing the secrets to the secure application.
There are multiple benefits of using Intel SGX on IBM Cloud:
IBM Cloud supports Intel® Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) to provide a new level of security for virtual machines by enabling hardware‑isolated virtual machines with full memory encryption. With TDX, entire virtual machines run as Trust Domains (TDs), where memory and CPU state are protected by the processor. This model is particularly well suited for enterprises that want to protect existing workloads without refactoring applications, while significantly reducing the trust placed in cloud infrastructure software. Unlike traditional virtualization, Intel TDX establishes strong isolation between guest virtual machines and the underlying cloud infrastructure, including the hypervisor.
The attestation process follows a similar pattern to SGX, but TDX introduces several distinct architecture elements, described below.
Intel TDX introduces a new trust model by placing sensitive operations inside SEAM mode, a dedicated CPU mode that operates outside normal host and guest privilege levels to protect critical functions. This trusted environment is initialized by the SEAM Loader in firmware, which securely loads and verifies the TDX Module. Running entirely within SEAM mode, the TDX Module enforces isolation between Trust Domains (TDs) and the hypervisor, manages lifecycle operations such as creation and attestation, and ensures that any data crossing boundaries is filtered and sanitized to prevent exposure.
As per Figure 2 above, the key difference lies in how workloads interact with the platform. In Oval A, a traditional VM directly calls the hypervisor (VMCALL), fully trusting it and exposing memory, CPU state, and data. In contrast, Oval B shows the TDX model, where a Trust Domain (TD) does not trust the hypervisor and instead routes requests through the TDX Module (TDVMCALL). The module validates and filters these interactions so that only explicitly shared data is visible, while private state remains protected.
As per Figure 3 below, the attestation flow follows a similar pattern to SGX but with key differences in implementation. The process starts when a (1) challenger sends a nonce to the platform, triggering the (2) attestation agent inside the TD to request a TD report from the TDX Module using /dev/tdx-guest. The report is then (3) used to generate a quote, which is (4) signed by a Quoting Enclave running on the host (without using aesmd) and (5) returned to the challenger. The challenger then (6) verifies the quote using Intel PCS certificates (including retrieval of PCK certificates) to confirm platform authenticity and finally (7) releases secrets to the trusted workload.
There are multiple benefits and use cases to TDX on IBM Cloud:
Intel SGX and TDX represent a meaningful step forward in how trust is established in cloud environments. By anchoring security in hardware rather than software policy, IBM Cloud gives enterprises a concrete way to reduce their attack surface for the workloads that matter most.
SGX suits teams who need fine-grained enclave-level protection for specific application components, while TDX is the right choice when you want full VM-level isolation without touching your application code.
As regulatory pressure and the sensitivity of cloud workloads continue to grow, having both options available on a single platform gives architects real flexibility. If you are evaluating where confidential computing fits in your stack, the IBM Cloud documentation on VPC confidential computing is a practical starting point.
Learn more about IBM Cloud Documentation on Confidential Computing