Beyond bits and bytes: Building trust in the Cloud with Intel SGX and TDX on IBM Cloud

How much trust should be placed in shared cloud infrastructure when data is actively being processed? Historically, cloud security focused on protecting data at rest through disk or file‑level encryption and in transit using protocols such as TLS. While these controls remain essential, they leave a gap when data is in use actively processed in system memory.

In traditional cloud environments, protecting sensitive data depends largely on the security of underlying system software. Confidential computing takes this a step further by embedding protection directly into hardware, helping ensure that data remains secure even while it is being processed.

On IBM Cloud, Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) and Intel® Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) provide two distinct but complementary approaches to protecting data in use, each designed for different workload needs. SGX and TDX differ in their approach to confidential computing, each suited for different workload needs.