Building real-time customer experience in telecom with watsonx.data on Google Cloud

By building on watsonx.data with Astra DB on Google Cloud, a telecom operator established a future-ready foundation—one that supports today’s CX demands and enables continuous innovation as AI capabilities evolve.

Published 21 January 2026
Telecom customer experience is being redefined in real time. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), 69% of telecom operators have already deployed generative AI in customer care, and 77% of telecom executives say that AI improves organizational responsiveness. Yet many still struggle to convert AI adoption into consistently better customer outcomes.

The reason is increasingly clear: AI progress is outpacing data readiness. For one telecom operator, the ambition to deliver intelligent, personalized customer experiences was already in place. What was missing was a real-time data foundation capable of supporting those experiences at scale. That changed with watsonx.data® running on Google Cloud.

The challenge: AI is moving fast, but data is not

IBV research shows that telecom is ahead of many industries in AI experimentation—44% of communication service providers already use agentic AI in customer-facing chatbots. However, executives also acknowledge that legacy data architectures remain a critical constraint.

This operator faced familiar challenges:

  • Customer data fragmented across OSS, BSS, CRM and network systems
  • Batch-based data pipelines that delayed insight and action
  • AI models forced to operate on a stale or partial customer context
  • Limited ability to act on live network or usage events

The result was a customer experience that was intelligent, but reactive. The insight that reshaped the strategy was simple and decisive: customer experience is a timing problem, and timing is a data problem.

The solution: Why watsonx.data and Astra DB

To close the gap between AI capability and CX outcomes, the telecom modernized its data layer using watsonx.data, IBM’s open, governed data architecture, with Astra DB as the real-time operational data store.

Deployed natively on Google Cloud, Astra DB (built on Apache Cassandra) was designed to meet telecom-grade requirements for scale, latency and availability.

What changed at the data layer

  • Always-current customer context: Astra DB became the system of record for live customer signals, including network events and service-quality indicators; usage, roaming and entitlement data; and session-level interaction history across digital channels. This ensured AI systems and applications accessed current customer state, not historical snapshots.
  • Predictable low-latency performance at scale: Millisecond read and write latency—maintained during peak demand—enabled in-the-moment decisions across millions of concurrent interactions.
  • Resilience by design: Multi-region replication on Google Cloud ensured high availability for customer-facing workloads, even during outages or traffic surges.
  • Operational simplicity: As a fully managed service, Astra DB removed the overhead of managing distributed databases, allowing teams to focus on experience design and innovation.

Turning real-time data into CX outcomes

Within watsonx.data, Astra DB integrates with analytics, AI and governance services—creating a trusted, real-time data fabric for customer experience (CX) use cases.

This architecture enables:

  • Real-time feature serving for AI inference
  • Context-aware virtual agents and digital assistants
  • Proactive CX workflows triggered by live network and usage signals

This shift moved the operator from reactive support to anticipatory, data-driven engagement, a critical step as AI becomes more autonomous and action-oriented.

Measurable impact on customer experience

With a real-time data foundation in place, the telecom achieved tangible improvements:

  • Proactive issue resolution, identifying service degradation before customers contacted support
  • Faster, more relevant interactions, with AI assistants instantly accessing live context
  • Personalized engagement, driven by real-time behavior rather than static profiles
  • Lower cost-to-serve, as high-volume Tier-1 interactions were automated confidently

This approach aligns with IBV findings that 75% of telecom executives see AI as a competitive advantage—but only when it is supported by the right data architecture.

The bigger lesson for telecom leaders

IBV research makes one thing clear: AI adoption in telecom is no longer the differentiator; execution is. AI differentiates when data is immediate, trusted and available at scale. 

By building on watsonx.data with Astra DB on Google Cloud, this telecom operator established a future-ready foundation—one that supports today’s CX demands and enables continuous innovation as AI capabilities evolve.

Take the next step

If you are exploring how to modernize your telecom data foundation and unlock real-time, AI-powered customer experiences, watsonx.data as a service (Astra DB) is available directly through Google Cloud Marketplace. Customer experience now moves at the speed of data. The right data platform makes that possible.

