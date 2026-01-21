Building real-time customer experience in telecom with watsonx.data on Google Cloud

By building on watsonx.data with Astra DB on Google Cloud, a telecom operator established a future-ready foundation—one that supports today’s CX demands and enables continuous innovation as AI capabilities evolve.
Telecom customer experience is being redefined in real time. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), 69% of telecom operators have already deployed generative AI in customer care, and 77% of telecom executives say that AI improves organizational responsiveness. Yet many still struggle to convert AI adoption into consistently better customer outcomes.
The reason is increasingly clear: AI progress is outpacing data readiness. For one telecom operator, the ambition to deliver intelligent, personalized customer experiences was already in place. What was missing was a real-time data foundation capable of supporting those experiences at scale. That changed with watsonx.data® running on Google Cloud.
IBV research shows that telecom is ahead of many industries in AI experimentation—44% of communication service providers already use agentic AI in customer-facing chatbots. However, executives also acknowledge that legacy data architectures remain a critical constraint.
This operator faced familiar challenges:
The result was a customer experience that was intelligent, but reactive. The insight that reshaped the strategy was simple and decisive: customer experience is a timing problem, and timing is a data problem.
To close the gap between AI capability and CX outcomes, the telecom modernized its data layer using watsonx.data, IBM’s open, governed data architecture, with Astra DB as the real-time operational data store.
Deployed natively on Google Cloud, Astra DB (built on Apache Cassandra) was designed to meet telecom-grade requirements for scale, latency and availability.
Within watsonx.data, Astra DB integrates with analytics, AI and governance services—creating a trusted, real-time data fabric for customer experience (CX) use cases.
This architecture enables:
This shift moved the operator from reactive support to anticipatory, data-driven engagement, a critical step as AI becomes more autonomous and action-oriented.
With a real-time data foundation in place, the telecom achieved tangible improvements:
This approach aligns with IBV findings that 75% of telecom executives see AI as a competitive advantage—but only when it is supported by the right data architecture.
IBV research makes one thing clear: AI adoption in telecom is no longer the differentiator; execution is. AI differentiates when data is immediate, trusted and available at scale.
By building on watsonx.data with Astra DB on Google Cloud, this telecom operator established a future-ready foundation—one that supports today’s CX demands and enables continuous innovation as AI capabilities evolve.
If you are exploring how to modernize your telecom data foundation and unlock real-time, AI-powered customer experiences, watsonx.data as a service (Astra DB) is available directly through Google Cloud Marketplace. Customer experience now moves at the speed of data. The right data platform makes that possible.