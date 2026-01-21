Building real-time customer experience in telecom with watsonx.data on Google Cloud

Telecom customer experience is being redefined in real time. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), 69% of telecom operators have already deployed generative AI in customer care, and 77% of telecom executives say that AI improves organizational responsiveness. Yet many still struggle to convert AI adoption into consistently better customer outcomes.

The reason is increasingly clear: AI progress is outpacing data readiness. For one telecom operator, the ambition to deliver intelligent, personalized customer experiences was already in place. What was missing was a real-time data foundation capable of supporting those experiences at scale. That changed with watsonx.data® running on Google Cloud.