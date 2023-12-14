Building cyber resiliency for your data with IBM FlashSystem

In today’s digital age, the threat landscape continues to evolve and organizations are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks. To combat these ever-growing risks, the concept of cyber resiliency has gained significant importance. Cyber resiliency refers to an organization’s ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber threats while maintaining the continuity of operations. In this blog, we will explore the concept of cyber resiliency from an IBM® perspective and how our approach can help organizations protect themselves in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.
While the need for reliable, resilient, recoverable and corruption-free data governance has long been achieved by a backup and recovery routine, more modern techniques have been developed to support proactive measures that protect against threats before they occur. IBM FlashSystem® has bolstered existing tasks like error detection and immutable copies with greater functionality, including error code detection, immutability sections and centralized landscape management.
Cyber resiliency goes beyond mere cybersecurity measures. It encompasses a holistic approach that focuses on resilience at every level of an organization’s infrastructure, from applications and networks to data and people. It recognizes that breaches are inevitable and places equal emphasis on prevention, detection, response and recovery.
One of the key approaches that IBM has adopted stems from the ability of storage to handle some of the most rapid and significant responses to resiliency. Among the most important tenets of IBM’s guidance is adherence to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). In an important way, this relies, for quickest recovery, on storage.
In an era where cyber threats continue to grow in complexity and scale, cyber resiliency is no longer a luxury but a necessity for organizations. IBM’s comprehensive approach to cyber resiliency encompasses risk assessment, prevention, incident response, continuous monitoring and collaboration, empowering organizations to protect their critical assets and maintain business continuity. By adopting IBM’s perspective on cyber resiliency, organizations can stay one step ahead in the battle against cyber threats and safeguard their digital future.
Interested in receiving a free cyber preparedness evaluation? IBM provides a free Cyber Resiliency Assessment, which is conducted through a two-hour virtual workshop with IBM security experts and storage architects. This assessment is confidential, vendor-neutral and non-invasive, and it does not require the installation of anything or the running of scripts. You’ll receive a detailed report of findings, a roadmap of recommended improvements and considerations and a management presentation that connects practical methods to achieve your critical business outcomes. You can also book a meeting on the IBM FlashSystem page.