Building cyber resiliency for your data with IBM FlashSystem

Security
14 December 2023

In today’s digital age, the threat landscape continues to evolve and organizations are increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks. To combat these ever-growing risks, the concept of cyber resiliency has gained significant importance. Cyber resiliency refers to an organization’s ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber threats while maintaining the continuity of operations. In this blog, we will explore the concept of cyber resiliency from an IBM® perspective and how our approach can help organizations protect themselves in an ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

While the need for reliable, resilient, recoverable and corruption-free data governance has long been achieved by a backup and recovery routine, more modern techniques have been developed to support proactive measures that protect against threats before they occur. IBM FlashSystem® has bolstered existing tasks like error detection and immutable copies with greater functionality, including error code detection, immutability sections and centralized landscape management.

Cyber resiliency goes beyond mere cybersecurity measures. It encompasses a holistic approach that focuses on resilience at every level of an organization’s infrastructure, from applications and networks to data and people. It recognizes that breaches are inevitable and places equal emphasis on prevention, detection, response and recovery.

Our approach to cyber resiliency

  1. Risk assessment and strategy: IBM emphasizes the importance of conducting a thorough risk assessment to identify vulnerabilities and potential threats. By understanding the organization’s unique risk landscape, IBM helps develop a strategic roadmap that aligns cybersecurity investments with business objectives, ensuring optimal protection while optimizing resources.
  1. Prevention and protection: Preventing cyber threats before they can cause damage is a fundamental aspect of cyber resiliency. IBM offers a wide range of solutions and services to protect organizations against evolving threats, including advanced threat detection, encryption, access control and identity management. Their expertise in developing secure systems ensures that proactive defense measures are in place.
  1. Incident response and recovery: Despite robust prevention measures, incidents can occur. IBM recognizes the need for a swift and effective response to minimize damage. We provide organizations with incident response services, including threat hunting, forensics and crisis management to help identify, contain and eradicate threats. Furthermore, IBM’s resilient infrastructure solutions enable efficient data recovery and system restoration to minimize downtime and ensure business continuity. An IBM partner, MAPSYS, has been leveraging IBM Storage FlashSystem to provide their clients with an affordable and effective cyber resilience strategy to discover potential threats early, respond to incidents, and achieve rapid recovery. With IBM’s FlashCore Module (FCM) technology inside IBM FlashSystem, MAPSYS can help its clients detect anomalies and possible threats, enabling them to take immediate action and keep operating in the event of an attack.
  1. Continuous monitoring and learning: Cyber threats evolve rapidly, making it essential for organizations to stay ahead of the curve. IBM emphasizes the importance of continuous monitoring and learning. Our advanced security analytics tools, combined with threat intelligence and machine learning capabilities, enable proactive threat hunting, anomaly detection and pattern analysis. By continuously learning from past incidents, organizations can strengthen their cyber resiliency posture. 
  1. Collaborative approach: IBM recognizes that no organization can address cyber threats alone. We advocate for a collaborative approach that involves sharing threat intelligence, best practices and insights with partners and the cybersecurity community. Through initiatives like the IBM X-Force® Exchange, organizations can gain access to actionable intelligence, helping them stay resilient in the face of emerging threats.

One of the key approaches that IBM has adopted stems from the ability of storage to handle some of the most rapid and significant responses to resiliency. Among the most important tenets of IBM’s guidance is adherence to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). In an important way, this relies, for quickest recovery, on storage.

In an era where cyber threats continue to grow in complexity and scale, cyber resiliency is no longer a luxury but a necessity for organizations. IBM’s comprehensive approach to cyber resiliency encompasses risk assessment, prevention, incident response, continuous monitoring and collaboration, empowering organizations to protect their critical assets and maintain business continuity. By adopting IBM’s perspective on cyber resiliency, organizations can stay one step ahead in the battle against cyber threats and safeguard their digital future.

Interested in receiving a free cyber preparedness evaluation? IBM provides a free Cyber Resiliency Assessment, which is conducted through a two-hour virtual workshop with IBM security experts and storage architects. This assessment is confidential, vendor-neutral and non-invasive, and it does not require the installation of anything or the running of scripts. You’ll receive a detailed report of findings, a roadmap of recommended improvements and considerations and a management presentation that connects practical methods to achieve your critical business outcomes. You can also book a meeting on the IBM FlashSystem page.

 

Author

Matthew Leib

Product Marketing Manager

IBM

