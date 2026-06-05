Building AI agents and copilots with Confluent, Airy and Apache Flink

Go inside Airy’s real-time copilot architecture to see how IBM Confluent, Apache Flink and governed data streams ground LLMs in fresh context—helping enterprises cut latency, curb hallucinations and scale agentic AI workflows cost-effectively.
Editor’s note: The original version of this blog post was published by Confluent before it acquired Airy in October 2025.
From automating routine tasks to providing real-time insights to inform complex decisions, AI agents and copilots are poised to become an integral part of enterprise operations. At least that’s true for the organizations that can figure out how to supply large language models (LLMs) with real-time, contextualized and trustworthy data in a secure, and scalable way.
Airy has developed a framework that helps developers build copilots as a new interface to explore and work with their data. Together with IBM Confluent, the San Francisco-based company bridges LLMs and real-time data. This approach allows users to ask questions in natural language about their data streaming across operational and analytical systems. This task involves using Apache Kafka®, Apache Flink® and Apache Iceberg™ to make AI copilots with agentic capabilities a reality for enterprise use cases.
This post walks you through how Airy solved common sticking points that developers and architects face when they attempt to advance from using simple chatbots to building intelligent AI copilots.
Whether it’s predicting customer behavior in finance, personalizing marketing strategies in retail or streamlining customer support operations, businesses need copilots. These tools need to provide engineering and business teams with information that is both accurate and timely.
To make that possible, the Airy team faced the following challenges:
For businesses with growing data needs and an ever-increasing number of point-to-point integrations, data access, lineage and security challenges escalate as the number of interconnections goes up and as different teams across multiple lines of business share data with one another. It’s important to consider how data streams are governed and secured to reduce risk and get the wanted result.
LLMs have a tremendous amount of knowledge based on publicly available data and might not have context-aware or business-specific data. When there is a knowledge gap, LLMs can hallucinate and generate inaccurate results.
For enterprises, the stakes are high. Hallucinations in a gen AI copilot designed to assist with legal, financial or customer-facing tasks could have serious consequences. Ensuring that the data provided to the AI is trustworthy and verifiable is critical.
Enterprise customers need a data architecture scale that can process millions of events. This approach ensures that systems can still handle high volumes of historic and real-time data with minimal latency during peak loads—without overspending on large-scale use cases with variable demand.
To solve all these challenges, we needed a highly scalable and feature-rich data streaming platform that would allow us to power real-time inference with trustworthy outputs at scale. This platform should fulfill these aspects without compromising on security, accuracy or cost.
The Confluent Data Streaming Platform enables Airy to bridge the analytical-operational divide. The platform also allows Airy to integrate data from their customers’ SaaS applications like Salesforce, databases like MongoDB and PostgreSQL and systems like Apache Iceberg, Snowflake and Delta Lake. This means the AI copilots that customers want to build no longer must wait for batch processing or rely on outdated data.
Airy’s primary use case on Confluent is agentic AI—allowing users to interact with streaming data in natural language and turning Flink jobs into agents that continuously monitor data streams.
Users can ask the copilot questions as simple as “What topic contains order data?” and instructions like “Describe the purchases topic” to more complex questions and instructions such as:
With Confluent, Airy allows agents to monitor simple tasks as well as evolve to more complex, multi-step workflows to fulfill the request.
Airy uses Confluent connectors to continuously obtain events, including from MongoDB, PostgreSQL and Salesforce. When data is ingested, it needs to be transformed before it can be used for tasks like segmentation or personalization. Airy uses Flink to filter out noise, aggregate key metrics and enrich data streams with more context.
For structured data in topics, Airy enables LLMs to generate accurate Flink SQL by using data contracts, evolving schemas and managing metadata with Stream Governance. Providing context to the LLM about the latest schema for topics helps generate more robust Flink SQL statements.
For semi-structured and unstructured data (for example, text, JSON), Airy uses Flink stream processing and AI Model Inference to create embeddings and store them in vector databases for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). According to IDC, more than 90% of enterprise data is unstructured. Airy’s copilot makes it possible for teams to quickly and efficiently extract and analyze this data—all through natural language—to make knowledge instantly accessible for an organization.
Flink AI Model Inference has simplified Airy’s stack—the team previously built components that they had to run manually, but have since retired them.
Airy also uses Tableflow to help customers take advantage of Iceberg, store historic and recent data. Tableflow also helps them to better manage their data catalog and easily feed their real-time data to any data lake or warehouse of choice.
Finally, Airy can perform the post-processing step. For example, if a copilot were making recommendations based on product data, Airy can cross-check it against a real-time inventory topic to ensure accuracy and reduce the risk of hallucination by passing only fresh, relevant data to customers’ LLMs.
The benefits Airy has seen so far using IBM Confluent include:
Building AI agents and copilots for the enterprise isn’t a simple task. It requires real-time data processing, accuracy, robust security and cost-effective scalability. But with the right infrastructure, it’s possible to tackle these challenges and deliver AI-powered solutions that drive real value for businesses.
IBM’s Confluent Data Streaming Platform has been a game-changer for Airy. By using Flink stream processing and AI Model Inference along with Stream Governance and connectors, Airy helps customers build trustworthy AI that accelerates business copilot adoption.
As Airy evolves, the team is looking to enable compound AI systems that automate tool selection. Instead of spending the time to decide, users can communicate the objective in natural language and the system will autonomously select the right tools—such as Flink for stream processing, which data sources to query, which cost-effective LLMs to use—based on the task at hand.