Building AI agents and copilots with Confluent, Airy and Apache Flink

Airy’s primary use case on Confluent is agentic AI—allowing users to interact with streaming data in natural language and turning Flink jobs into agents that continuously monitor data streams.

Users can ask the copilot questions as simple as “What topic contains order data?” and instructions like “Describe the purchases topic” to more complex questions and instructions such as:

What is our revenue today in stores per product category? Can you send an update on this aspect anytime it exceeds our targets?

For an RFP, provide a list of suppliers for Vitamin C. Rank them in order of present 1) Defect Rate, 2) OTIF and 3) SRI.

With Confluent, Airy allows agents to monitor simple tasks as well as evolve to more complex, multi-step workflows to fulfill the request.

Airy uses Confluent connectors to continuously obtain events, including from MongoDB, PostgreSQL and Salesforce. When data is ingested, it needs to be transformed before it can be used for tasks like segmentation or personalization. Airy uses Flink to filter out noise, aggregate key metrics and enrich data streams with more context.

For structured data in topics, Airy enables LLMs to generate accurate Flink SQL by using data contracts, evolving schemas and managing metadata with Stream Governance. Providing context to the LLM about the latest schema for topics helps generate more robust Flink SQL statements.

For semi-structured and unstructured data (for example, text, JSON), Airy uses Flink stream processing and AI Model Inference to create embeddings and store them in vector databases for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). According to IDC, more than 90% of enterprise data is unstructured. Airy’s copilot makes it possible for teams to quickly and efficiently extract and analyze this data—all through natural language—to make knowledge instantly accessible for an organization.

Flink AI Model Inference has simplified Airy’s stack—the team previously built components that they had to run manually, but have since retired them.

Airy also uses Tableflow to help customers take advantage of Iceberg, store historic and recent data. Tableflow also helps them to better manage their data catalog and easily feed their real-time data to any data lake or warehouse of choice.

Finally, Airy can perform the post-processing step. For example, if a copilot were making recommendations based on product data, Airy can cross-check it against a real-time inventory topic to ensure accuracy and reduce the risk of hallucination by passing only fresh, relevant data to customers’ LLMs.