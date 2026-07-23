From scattered policies to grounded answers: Building a permission-aware knowledge assistant with IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Swan Christian Education Association combines IBM watsonx Orchestrate® with Symplistic.ai ContentIQ and its Microsoft 365 environment to give more than 800 employees faster access to trusted information while preserving document permissions and source traceability.
Finding a policy should not require knowing which school published it, which SharePoint site contains it or which filters will surface the current version. Yet that was the practical challenge for employees across Swan Christian Education Association (SCEA), a network of seven schools and a central office in Western Australia.
Teachers, administrators, school leaders and central-office staff relied on policies, procedures, forms and operational documents distributed across the organization. SCEA already operated a structured business-management system on Microsoft 365, with SharePoint holding controlled documents and Power Platform enabling approvals, publishing and other workflows. Yet employees still needed to understand the repository structure before they were able to find an authoritative answer.
Origin Digital, an Australian digital-transformation consultancy and IBM collaborator, worked with IBM technology partner Symplistic.ai to build a permission-aware knowledge assistant for SCEA. IBM watsonx Orchestrate interprets questions and coordinates interactions, while Symplistic.ai ContentIQ retrieves authorized content from SharePoint through its conversational agent interface. Employees can ask questions in natural language and receive answers supported by citations to approved source documents.
The SCEA engagement began as a pilot to validate the architecture, permission model and user experience before production deployment. The pilot proved that watsonx Orchestrate and ContentIQ integrate with the business management system that Origin Digital deployed for SCEA.
While the projected productivity gains remain unmeasured in production, SCEA’s business case estimates that faster information retrieval can recover approximately 40,000 working hours annually. This improvement represents an estimated AUD 2.2 million in annual productivity value.
In this post, we examine why conventional enterprise search was not enough for SCEA. We also explain how the retrieval and orchestration layers work together and how design choices make the architecture reusable for future assistants.
The use case appears simple: an employee asks a question about a policy or procedure and receives the correct answer. The underlying requirements are more demanding.
SCEA manages content at both the central-office and school levels. Some documents apply across the association, while others remain specific to one school. Under specific conditions, central policies need to take precedence over local documents. Employment, safety, legal and governance questions also require greater accuracy and traceability than a general-purpose chatbot can provide.
Strict access boundaries introduce another constraint. A staff member at one school must not retrieve restricted information from another unless access has been granted. Therefore, the assistant needs to understand both the question and the identity, role and permissions of the person asking it.
The architecture preserves the access model SCEA already maintains through Microsoft Entra ID and SharePoint. Entra ID authenticates the user and provides identity information such as group membership and role claims. SharePoint remains the source of document-level permissions. ContentIQ carries those permissions into retrieval to ensure that it returns content the user is authorized to access.
This approach follows the principle of least privilege: giving users the access required for their role. It also avoids creating a second authorization system for AI that administrators would need to maintain separately from SharePoint.
The assistant improves access without bypassing governance. Instead of returning a long list of possible documents, it can identify relevant passages, assemble an answer and cite the sources used. Employees allocate less time navigating repositories while SCEA retains control over document ownership, approval, publishing, versioning and review.
The architecture diagram separates the system into five areas: the user interface, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, Symplistic.ai ContentIQ, SCEA’s Microsoft 365 Business Management System and shared identity and governance controls.
An authenticated employee submits a natural-language question through the AI Knowledge Assistant, which is designed to operate inside Microsoft 365. Keeping the interface in a familiar environment reduces adoption barriers and avoids creating another stand-alone destination.
The interface sends the question and relevant context to watsonx Orchestrate. That context can support the conversation and downstream authorization checks.
Watsonx Orchestrate provides the conversational and orchestration layer. It determines the user’s intent, plans the next step and sends a retrieval request to ContentIQ.
The diagram shows four stages:
Separating orchestration from retrieval keeps each layer focused. Watsonx Orchestrate manages the interaction and workflow while ContentIQ handles content ingestion, search, ranking and permission enforcement.
This separation also supports future expansion. A later assistant is able to retrieve policy information, check a structured business record and invoke an approved workflow without forcing the team to rebuild the conversational layer.
ContentIQ serves as the enterprise retrieval-augmented generation or RAG layer.
A basic RAG implementation might find relevant text without confirming whether the user can access it. ContentIQ applies permission checks during retrieval rather than after an answer has already been generated.
The diagram breaks the retrieval process into five stages:
During ingestion, documents are divided into smaller passages called chunks. Each chunk carries metadata such as its source, document type and access rules. Chunking enables the system to return the relevant section of a policy rather than sending an entire document to the model.
Reranking evaluates the initial search results more closely to improve relevance. The SCEA pilot did not implement hierarchy-based ranking that automatically prioritizes a central-office policy over a school-level document. That capability, along with richer ingestion of file metadata, remains part of Symplistic.ai’s development roadmap.
ContentIQ searches the approved content held in SCEA’s SharePoint-based Business Management System. The repository includes policies, procedures, forms, templates and operational documents.
Power Automate and Power Apps continue to support document approvals, publishing and related processes. The AI architecture does not replace those controls. It consumes content after SCEA’s existing governance processes have established the current and approved document.
That distinction improves answer quality. A language model should not decide which policy is authoritative. Document ownership, status, versioning and metadata should establish authority before retrieval begins.
The dotted lines in the diagram show identity and permission validation across watsonx Orchestrate, ContentIQ and SharePoint. Microsoft Entra ID provides single sign-on and role-based access control. Role-based access control assigns permissions according to a person’s role or group membership rather than configuring access for individual users.
ContentIQ validates permissions before returning document chunks. SharePoint continues to enforce access at the source. Watsonx Orchestrate then uses only the authorized evidence to generate a grounded answer with citations.
Grounding means that the response relies on retrieved enterprise content rather than on information learned during model training alone.
One of the benefits of the selected architecture is that it minimizes the number of components Origin Digital needed to build and maintain. A custom retrieval stack would require ongoing work around content connectors, chunking, index updates, identity mapping, permission synchronization, model integration and monitoring. ContentIQ handles much of the retrieval complexity while watsonx Orchestrate provides the interaction and coordination layer.
The build favors repeatable configuration over custom engineering. Origin Digital can configure ingestion and retrieval through the ContentIQ user interface with little or no code, then use available APIs to connect the knowledge assistant to Power Automate flows. That combination reduces the effort required to adapt the pattern for another customer while preserving room for customer-specific integrations.
The architecture also preserves SCEA’s existing Microsoft investments. SharePoint remains the document repository. Power Platform continues to manage business processes and Entra ID remains the identity authority. IBM watsonx Orchestrate extends that environment rather than requiring a content migration.
For employees, those technology choices produce a practical result: answers become easier to obtain without becoming less controlled. A teacher can ask for a procedure, receive relevant guidance and follow a citation to the approved document. A school leader can receive broader evidence when their role grants wider access.
The pilot also reinforced a core lesson for enterprise AI: retrieval quality depends on information quality. Clear ownership, consistent metadata and reliable document lifecycles help the assistant distinguish approved content from duplicate or outdated material.
SCEA’s first deployment focuses on policies, procedures and operational knowledge, but the architecture supports a broader roadmap. Future assistants can address human resources, finance, risk and health, teaching practices and other business functions.
Each assistant can reuse the same identity controls, orchestration pattern and governed content foundation while connecting to its own sources and workflows. Watsonx Orchestrate gives Origin Digital a consistent layer for coordinating those capabilities instead of placing every function inside a single large assistant.
Repeatability can also lower the total cost of ownership (TCO). Origin Digital intends to offer the same watsonx Orchestrate and ContentIQ pattern to other customers and already has prospective deployments planned. Origin Digital can reuse the same implementation pattern across education and government environments rather than creating a new authentication, retrieval and response pipeline for every deployment. Separate development, testing and production environments further support controlled releases.
By combining IBM watsonx Orchestrate with ContentIQ and SCEA’s existing Microsoft 365 environment, the architecture turns a complex document search challenge into a reusable enterprise knowledge pattern. The SCEA pilot validates the integration model. The low-code configuration path, ContentIQ APIs and reusable Power Automate connections give Origin Digital a practical way to carry that model into future customer deployments without rebuilding the foundation each time.