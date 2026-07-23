From scattered policies to grounded answers: Building a permission-aware knowledge assistant with IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Finding a policy should not require knowing which school published it, which SharePoint site contains it or which filters will surface the current version. Yet that was the practical challenge for employees across Swan Christian Education Association (SCEA), a network of seven schools and a central office in Western Australia.

Teachers, administrators, school leaders and central-office staff relied on policies, procedures, forms and operational documents distributed across the organization. SCEA already operated a structured business-management system on Microsoft 365, with SharePoint holding controlled documents and Power Platform enabling approvals, publishing and other workflows. Yet employees still needed to understand the repository structure before they were able to find an authoritative answer.

Origin Digital, an Australian digital-transformation consultancy and IBM collaborator, worked with IBM technology partner Symplistic.ai to build a permission-aware knowledge assistant for SCEA. IBM watsonx Orchestrate interprets questions and coordinates interactions, while Symplistic.ai ContentIQ retrieves authorized content from SharePoint through its conversational agent interface. Employees can ask questions in natural language and receive answers supported by citations to approved source documents.

The SCEA engagement began as a pilot to validate the architecture, permission model and user experience before production deployment. The pilot proved that watsonx Orchestrate and ContentIQ integrate with the business management system that Origin Digital deployed for SCEA.

While the projected productivity gains remain unmeasured in production, SCEA’s business case estimates that faster information retrieval can recover approximately 40,000 working hours annually. This improvement represents an estimated AUD 2.2 million in annual productivity value.

In this post, we examine why conventional enterprise search was not enough for SCEA. We also explain how the retrieval and orchestration layers work together and how design choices make the architecture reusable for future assistants.