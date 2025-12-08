Bridging the data gap

Every enterprise today is racing to harness the potential of AI. But despite the surge in experimentation, many organizations find themselves stalled at the starting line, not due to lack of ambition, but because of an invisible yet pervasive blocker—data.



Across industries, from manufacturing to healthcare, enterprises face challenges of their data being siloed, fragmented and outdated. These issues introduce latency, erode trust in AI outputs and prevent teams from scaling even the most promising pilots.



While AI models get the headlines, the truth is that no model can succeed without clean, secure and unified data. In fact, many enterprise AI initiatives falter not because the technology isn’t ready, but because the data isn’t. Latency, concurrency issues, unstructured sources, inconsistent governance and outdated infrastructure continue to throttle progress.



We believe that the path to enterprise AI success doesn’t start with algorithms—it starts with your data.



The right foundation built on governance, trust and performance is what transforms disconnected systems into intelligent pipelines. That’s where Microsoft Azure, AMD and IBM Neudesic® step in. They help enterprises break down silos, boost throughput and unlock AI at scale.



It’s one thing to declare AI as a priority—it’s another to build the data backbone that makes it possible.



At the heart of most enterprise AI challenges lies a fractured data environment. Business units operate in silos. Legacy infrastructure struggles to support the demands of real-time processing. Critical data lives in disconnected systems, often with limited visibility or inconsistent standards across teams.



These conditions create what we call the “data readiness gap”. It’s the distance between the data organizations have and the data they need. Data that is clean, complete, secure and accessible in real time powers meaningful AI use cases.



Enterprises continue to cite data latency and integration complexity as top obstacles to AI transformation. And while cloud adoption has improved scalability, hybrid architectures and edge deployments have added new layers of fragmentation. Without a unified, governed foundation, even the most powerful AI models are left guessing.



AMD EPYC™ processors deliver high-throughput, low-latency performance for modern AI workloads, while Microsoft Azure’s hybrid-ready architecture enables seamless data movement across on-premises, cloud and edge environments. And with native support for Linux and PostgreSQL, enterprises can build scalable, open-source-based AI architectures that are resilient and adaptable across diverse workloads. Together, they provide the muscle and flexibility enterprises need to close the gap. But performance alone isn’t enough. Data must be trusted.



Microsoft’s recent preview of Azure HorizonDB, an ultrafast, fully managed PostgreSQL service, adds further momentum to this shift. HorizonDB is purpose-built for AI, offering high read scalability, DiskANN vector indexing, built-in models and deep integrations with Microsoft Fabric and GitHub Copilot. This enables teams to build intelligent apps with unified support for relational and graph data, while accelerating development with features like one-click debugging in VS Code.



In tandem, Azure Red Hat® OpenShift® empowers teams to build and deploy AI-driven applications at scale on Linux infrastructure. Enterprises leveraging OpenShift have reported up to:



• 65% faster time-to-market and

• 50% lower management overhead.



These results make it a powerful foundation for AI workloads on Azure.



Additionally, IBM Neudesic expertise in data governance, migration and infrastructure modernization helps organizations evolve from fragmented systems to AI-ready platforms.

