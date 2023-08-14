AWS cloud migration with IBM Turbonomic

When migrating to AWS from your on-premises environment, organizations must first decide what migration strategy they would like to employ. There are “lift and shift” (i.e., re-hosting) and “optimized” modes of migration. Both methodologies will lead you to the cloud, but they differ in the resulting application performance and cost. Let’s begin by examining these two popular cloud migration strategies.

A lift-and-shift migration is the process of matching current on-premises virtual machine (VM) instances and storage tiers to their closest equivalents in the cloud. Sometimes this method serves an organization in a transitionary state before it employs a more cloud-native strategy.

Lift-and-shift migrations are typically faster but can be more expensive and may pose risks to performance. Often, the main force behind this strategy is financial pressure, which leads to time constraints. Ideally, organizations have the time, money and resources to evaluate and rearchitect each application workload before migrating. In reality, this scenario is usually not the case, and organizations that migrate quickly pay the price somewhere down the line.

Optimized migration strategies, on the other hand, examine VM and storage historical utilization metrics to select the best VM/instance type and storage tier in the selected cloud provider’s region. This method addresses many of the concerns that come with using a lift-and-shift migration. When migrating workloads at their optimized-size, companies can quickly adapt to the elasticity and scalability of the cloud to ensure workload performance at the lowest cost.