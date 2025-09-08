Automated reporting for small teams: How Cognos helps you do more with less

Running a small business means wearing many hats. You’re managing sales, operations, marketing—and somewhere in between, you’re expected to keep tabs on your performance through regular reports. For many small teams that means spending hours pulling numbers from different spreadsheets, copying and pasting data, double-checking formulas and formatting tables. It’s a time-consuming, error-prone process that leaves little room for meaningful analysis or timely action.

When your team is lean, manual reporting can quickly become a bottleneck. The more time you spend gathering and cleaning data, the less time you have to act on what it’s telling you. And if mistakes slip through, those decisions can be based on inaccurate information, costing your business money and missed opportunities.