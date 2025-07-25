Astronomer with IBM fuses Astronomer’s market-leading, managed Apache Airflow with IBM’s data and AI portfolio, giving enterprises a secure, hybrid-cloud control plane that scales as boldly as their ambitions.

In this episode of the Data Flowcast by Astronomer, IBM Senior Product Manager, BJ Adesoji and GTM PM and Growth Leader, Ryan Yackel, join to discuss multiple topics. These topics include how IBM customers are using Airflow in production, the challenges they face at scale and what the new IBM plus Astronomer collaboration unlocks.