30 July 2025
Astronomer with IBM fuses Astronomer’s market-leading, managed Apache Airflow with IBM’s data and AI portfolio, giving enterprises a secure, hybrid-cloud control plane that scales as boldly as their ambitions.
In this episode of the Data Flowcast by Astronomer, IBM Senior Product Manager, BJ Adesoji and GTM PM and Growth Leader, Ryan Yackel, join to discuss multiple topics. These topics include how IBM customers are using Airflow in production, the challenges they face at scale and what the new IBM plus Astronomer collaboration unlocks.
Airflow already runs quietly behind many IBM customers’ most critical workloads. The State of Airflow 2025 report shows that 35% of enterprises orchestrate AI/ML pipelines with Airflow. This trend is reflected at The Weather Company, where Airflow powers predictive analytics pipelines that drive advertising decisions. Insurers rely on it, too, from fraud detection to dynamic auto rate reporting that blends city, vehicle history and mileage data.
The pattern is clear: large enterprises with diverse, sometimes legacy, tech stacks use Airflow as the connective tissue binding their data landscape.
At scale, OSS Airflow reveals multiple friction points as enterprises try to manage their Airflow instances. Gaps in capabilities that open source cannot address include:
The more data engineering teams’ time is consumed here, the less time they’re spending on innovations for their teams and business.
The joint Astronomer-IBM offering attacks those pain points on two fronts:
Leveraging Astronomer with IBM, enterprises can retire the hidden costs of self-managed Airflow while keeping full deployment flexibility. Many teams still shoulder that operational burden, but those resources are better invested in building the future. Now there’s a clear off-ramp: enterprise-grade Airflow, fortified by IBM, ready to power the next wave of data-driven innovation.
Download the State of Airflow Report 2025 to learn more about how enterprises use Airflow and contact your IBM representative to learn more about Astronomer with IBM.
Deliver trustworthy and reliable data with continuous data observability
Learn how combining APM and hybrid cloud cost optimization tools helps organizations reduce costs and increase productivity.
Learn how to reposition your IT teams and add AI and IT automation to your organization for business success.
Harness the power of AI and automation to proactively solve issues across the application stack.
Rethink your business with AI and IBM automation, which helps make IT systems more proactive, processes more efficient and people more productive.
Get more from business process automation and IT Ops with IBM automation consulting services.