Any agent, any framework: Inside the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog

Teams across the business are experimenting with AI agents for HR, sales, IT support, supply chain and more. But AI leaders are now facing a new challenge: how to make all those agents work together in a secure, governed and scalable way, rather than as disconnected point solutions.

IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® was built for exactly this moment. At the center of that vision sits the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog: a growing collection of prebuilt AI agents and tools from IBM and trusted partners, designed to plug into orchestrated workflows with minimal friction.