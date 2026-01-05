Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Any agent, any framework: Inside the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog

The next wave of enterprise AI isn’t another app—it’s a workforce of AI agents woven into your business.

Published 05 January 2026
Teams across the business are experimenting with AI agents for HR, sales, IT support, supply chain and more. But AI leaders are now facing a new challenge: how to make all those agents work together in a secure, governed and scalable way, rather than as disconnected point solutions.

IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® was built for exactly this moment. At the center of that vision sits the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog: a growing collection of prebuilt AI agents and tools from IBM and trusted partners, designed to plug into orchestrated workflows with minimal friction.

A catalog built for interoperability

Most agent catalogs on the market share a few characteristics: They assume you’re all-in on one cloud or productivity suite; they emphasize one preferred agent software development kit (SDK) and runtime; and they make discovery easy, but primarily inside that one system.

By contrast, the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog is built for heterogeneous, real-world enterprises:

  • Any agent, any framework: The catalog is not tied to a single SDK, large language model (LLM) or cloud. Agents built on IBM technologies, open source frameworks, hyperscaler stacks or homegrown code can be onboarded with a consistent interoperability based framework and exposed as first-class citizens in the catalog.
  • Cross-suite, cross-cloud: The catalog is designed for organizations that run Workday, SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, custom line-of-business apps and multiple clouds side by side—not just one vendor’s productivity suite.
  • From “agent shelf” to “orchestration platform”: Agents don’t just sit next to each other as tiles. They are wired into the orchestration engine of watsonx Orchestrate, so they can be composed into end-to-end workflows that span domains, systems and teams.

A curated system of agents

The Agent Catalog is your entry point into a curated system of agents and tools that are ready to use from day one. It brings together:

  • Domain expert agents built on high value AI use cases: Our ecosystem of agents is further strengthened by prebuilt agents from industry leading partners, solving for even more customer use cases.
  • Deep, reusable integrations: Agents and tools ship with proven connectors to enterprise systems such as Workday, SAP, Salesforce and others, so you’re not reinventing the wheel for authentication, data access, and error handling every time.

Instead of starting from scratch every time a new use case emerges, AI leaders can browse the catalog for agents aligned to specific business tasks. A few such examples include agents for sales engagement, HR talent acquisition or supply chain optimization. They tap into prebuilt domain agents that began as IBM “client zero” use cases, where they have already boosted productivity.

These patterns give organizations a much-needed starting point when they’re still searching for the right first use case with clear, demonstrable return on investment (ROI), and can be brought into their environment quickly and consistently.

Designed to be open and extensible

Under the hood, watsonx Orchestrate is open and extensible. It supports agents built natively on IBM technology and agents built on other frameworks, connected through standard interfaces.

By using a consistent Agent Connect Framework, external agents can be wired into watsonx Orchestrate and then exposed through the Agent Catalog—so they look and behave like first-class citizens in the environment.

For AI leaders, this means:

  • You aren’t locked into a single framework or vendor stack.
  • You can bring your existing investments in agents forward instead of rebuilding.
  • You can mix IBM, in-house and partner agents into a single orchestrated experience.

In short, the Agent Catalog is not just a list; it’s an interoperability layer that lets you compose solutions from multiple agents and tools, regardless of where they were built.

Faster time to value

Most AI leaders are under pressure to deliver impact quickly while maintaining governance. The Agent Catalog is designed to reduce both time and risk:

  • Reuse instead of reinvent: Prebuilt agents and tools come with proven integrations to enterprise systems and applications. These elements include Workday, SAP, Salesforce and others, with relevance across domains such as HR, finance, sales and operations. These tools bring consistency to workflows, reducing integration effort and minimizing errors.
  • Governed expansion: Because agents and tools are onboarded through a defined IBM process and surfaced through a controlled catalog, enterprises gain more visibility into what’s running where, and who owns it.
  • Business-aligned solutions: Agents are organized around real business functions and use cases, so line-of-business leaders can quickly see where AI agents can augment teams today and where they might extend tomorrow. These agents and tools can also be tailored to each organization’s specific needs and policies. This process can be done either through pro-code customization or a no-code UI. This way, teams can adapt them without starting from scratch.

The result? Your teams spend less time on low-level plumbing and more time designing differentiated experiences for employees and customers.

See orchestrated agents in action

The engine of this system is Agent Connect, IBM’s partner program for organizations that build AI agents. Through Agent Connect, independent software vendors (ISVs) and other partners can integrate their agents with watsonx Orchestrate and list them in the Agent Catalog. This process creates a new route to market supported by IBM’s sales channels and partner network.

Explore IBM watsonx Orchestrate and explore the Agent Catalog to discover prebuilt agents and tools that solve your business needs.

If you are an ISV looking to capitalize on the exploding market for AI agents and intelligent automation, join our growing system and bring your best in breed AI agents to IBM watsonx Orchestrate.  

Suzanne Livingston

Vice President, Product Management

IBM watsonx Orchestrate