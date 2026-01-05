Any agent, any framework: Inside the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog
The next wave of enterprise AI isn’t another app—it’s a workforce of AI agents woven into your business.
Teams across the business are experimenting with AI agents for HR, sales, IT support, supply chain and more. But AI leaders are now facing a new challenge: how to make all those agents work together in a secure, governed and scalable way, rather than as disconnected point solutions.
IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® was built for exactly this moment. At the center of that vision sits the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog: a growing collection of prebuilt AI agents and tools from IBM and trusted partners, designed to plug into orchestrated workflows with minimal friction.
Most agent catalogs on the market share a few characteristics: They assume you’re all-in on one cloud or productivity suite; they emphasize one preferred agent software development kit (SDK) and runtime; and they make discovery easy, but primarily inside that one system.
By contrast, the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog is built for heterogeneous, real-world enterprises:
The Agent Catalog is your entry point into a curated system of agents and tools that are ready to use from day one. It brings together:
Instead of starting from scratch every time a new use case emerges, AI leaders can browse the catalog for agents aligned to specific business tasks. A few such examples include agents for sales engagement, HR talent acquisition or supply chain optimization. They tap into prebuilt domain agents that began as IBM “client zero” use cases, where they have already boosted productivity.
These patterns give organizations a much-needed starting point when they’re still searching for the right first use case with clear, demonstrable return on investment (ROI), and can be brought into their environment quickly and consistently.
Under the hood, watsonx Orchestrate is open and extensible. It supports agents built natively on IBM technology and agents built on other frameworks, connected through standard interfaces.
By using a consistent Agent Connect Framework, external agents can be wired into watsonx Orchestrate and then exposed through the Agent Catalog—so they look and behave like first-class citizens in the environment.
For AI leaders, this means:
In short, the Agent Catalog is not just a list; it’s an interoperability layer that lets you compose solutions from multiple agents and tools, regardless of where they were built.
Most AI leaders are under pressure to deliver impact quickly while maintaining governance. The Agent Catalog is designed to reduce both time and risk:
The result? Your teams spend less time on low-level plumbing and more time designing differentiated experiences for employees and customers.
The engine of this system is Agent Connect, IBM’s partner program for organizations that build AI agents. Through Agent Connect, independent software vendors (ISVs) and other partners can integrate their agents with watsonx Orchestrate and list them in the Agent Catalog. This process creates a new route to market supported by IBM’s sales channels and partner network.
Explore IBM watsonx Orchestrate and explore the Agent Catalog to discover prebuilt agents and tools that solve your business needs.
If you are an ISV looking to capitalize on the exploding market for AI agents and intelligent automation, join our growing system and bring your best in breed AI agents to IBM watsonx Orchestrate.