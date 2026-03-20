AI plus human judgment: A new model for payment platform resilience

In the payments industry, resilience is nonnegotiable. Every infrastructure component, application runtime, network path and operational control must be continuously available, continuously secure and continuously compliant. The automation that builds and operates these environments—historically described as Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Platform as Code (PaC)—plays an outsized role in ensuring that systems behave predictably, recover reliably and scale without interruption.

Automation defines how payment platforms are created, deployed, governed and operated. It encodes resilience patterns, security controls, network topology, compute provisioning, middleware behavior and application deployment logic. It is the living foundation that enables continuous availability.

The automation underpinning a payments platform such as the one we worked with is not simply “configuration.” It is the operational blueprint that determines:

How every resource is created and secured

How applications are deployed and scaled

That resilience patterns guarantee continuous availability

How compliance is enforced without exception

That environments remain consistent, repeatable and auditable

The challenge facing IBM Payments Center was both urgent and complex. Any misstep in this modernization effort risked violating regulatory requirements and policies, triggering audit failures or exposing critical data. The stakes were high because resilience patterns must never regress the high availability, network isolation, multi-AZ deployments and failover behavior. All depend on precise automation that cannot afford to break.

The existing technical debt was deeply embedded in the cloud-native infrastructure. CloudFormation templates and Python automation evolved over the years, becoming tightly coupled and increasingly complex to maintain. The dependency surface was vast and complex: over 90 Lambda functions interacted with four distinct data stores, creating a large web of dependencies that made any change risky.

Manual modernization would have been slow, risky and potentially unsafe. Traditional approaches might have taken up to months, an unacceptable timeline for a mission-critical payment system that must evolve continuously. IPC needed a fundamentally new approach that could deliver speed without sacrificing the rigorous standards required for financial infrastructure.