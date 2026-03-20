AI plus human judgment: A new model for payment platform resilience

The IBM Payments Center® (IPC) led the transformation of CloudFormation—an extremely large, intricate infrastructure codebase—supporting a mission-critical payments platform to Terraform.
The initiative went far beyond a routine upgrade; it required methodically untangling years of architectural complexity and identifying deeply embedded dependencies while ensuring uninterrupted platform operations. The transformation done by IPC demonstrates that the future of financial infrastructure modernization is not a tradeoff between speed and safety, but a disciplined pursuit of both.
A traditional rewrite might have taken up to eight months, but payments systems can’t wait that long for modernization—they must evolve continuously, safely and at speed.
IPC engineered an AI‑augmented, human‑governed modernization workflow that completed the project in 2.5 months with a 68% acceleration while maintaining the highest standards of resilience, compliance and security. The result? A highly robust, more consistent and secure automation backbone that strengthens the platform’s long‑term operational integrity.
In the payments industry, resilience is nonnegotiable. Every infrastructure component, application runtime, network path and operational control must be continuously available, continuously secure and continuously compliant. The automation that builds and operates these environments—historically described as Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Platform as Code (PaC)—plays an outsized role in ensuring that systems behave predictably, recover reliably and scale without interruption.
Automation defines how payment platforms are created, deployed, governed and operated. It encodes resilience patterns, security controls, network topology, compute provisioning, middleware behavior and application deployment logic. It is the living foundation that enables continuous availability.
The automation underpinning a payments platform such as the one we worked with is not simply “configuration.” It is the operational blueprint that determines:
The challenge facing IBM Payments Center was both urgent and complex. Any misstep in this modernization effort risked violating regulatory requirements and policies, triggering audit failures or exposing critical data. The stakes were high because resilience patterns must never regress the high availability, network isolation, multi-AZ deployments and failover behavior. All depend on precise automation that cannot afford to break.
The existing technical debt was deeply embedded in the cloud-native infrastructure. CloudFormation templates and Python automation evolved over the years, becoming tightly coupled and increasingly complex to maintain. The dependency surface was vast and complex: over 90 Lambda functions interacted with four distinct data stores, creating a large web of dependencies that made any change risky.
Manual modernization would have been slow, risky and potentially unsafe. Traditional approaches might have taken up to months, an unacceptable timeline for a mission-critical payment system that must evolve continuously. IPC needed a fundamentally new approach that could deliver speed without sacrificing the rigorous standards required for financial infrastructure.
The IPC modernization approach combined AI’s ability to analyze and generate code at scale with human engineering oversight to guarantee correctness, compliance and resilience. The modernization unfolded in two orchestrated phases.
In phase 1, we focused on uncovering the platform’s hidden dependencies. Legacy automation artifacts—including CloudFormation templates, embedded Python logic and environment configurations—were grouped and analyzed by using AI. The system parsed and interpreted automation logic, extracted infrastructure and data relationships, detected implicit dependencies buried within nested code paths and surfaced operational changes and drift that accumulated over time.
The result was the creation of a structured, end-to-end dependency database—the first accurate, comprehensive map of how the payments platform functioned in production. This database became a durable and reusable asset, enabling clearer governance, faster onboarding, audit readiness, and more informed future modernization efforts.
Using the structured dependency database as a foundation, AI generated Terraform modules capable of provisioning and operating the full cloud environment. This included compute, storage and data services; networking and VPC configurations; IAM policies aligned with least-privilege principles; secrets and environment variables; as well as logging, monitoring, resilience, scaling and runtime integration logic. The objective was not merely infrastructure replication, but the creation of production-ready, governed automation artifacts.
Each generated module then passed through a highly controlled engineering review process. Teams validated correctness and completeness, assessed security and compliance posture, ensured operational equivalence and compared configurations against live AWS resources to detect undocumented drift or console-based changes. Feedback from every cycle was used to refine AI prompts, progressively improving output quality. This structured human-AI feedback loop enabled consistent, high-quality automation delivery at scale while maintaining trust, compliance and operational stability.
Together, these results demonstrate how combining AI acceleration with human governance significantly reduced delivery time while strengthening operational resilience, security and team capability.
AI accelerates modernization, but it cannot independently make critical architectural and compliance interpretations. For example, it cannot determine which functions process sensitive financial data, which services require enhanced audit logging, or which policies must remain aligned with regulatory requirements.
It also cannot fully assess which resilience behaviors must be preserved or how deployment decisions might impact peak-load processing. These judgments require human oversight, domain expertise, regulatory understanding and operational intuition—all provided by IPC engineers. Human oversight was the safeguard that ensured speed never compromised trust.
What this modernization effort ultimately taught us is that AI-driven transformation is not just about speed. It is about building smarter foundations.
A well-structured dependency database becomes a strategic enabler, serving as foundational documentation for onboarding, audits and future evolution. We also found that AI performs best when given context-rich inputs; grouping related artifacts significantly improves output quality.
Beyond technical acceleration, AI turned modernization into a learning accelerator, helping engineers understand patterns in real time. At the same time, human validation remained essential. Built-in quality gates ensured issues were identified early and regressions were prevented.
Importantly, these principles extend beyond a single CloudFormation-to-Terraform migration. They offer a repeatable blueprint for broader modernization initiatives.
The outcome of this project demonstrates a new, three-fold modernization model for the payments industry: 1) AI to accelerate, 2) Human expertise to govern with 3) Resilience, compliance and trust preserved by design.
By modernizing the full‑stack cloud automation powering the payments platform—infrastructure, platform logic, deployment behavior and operations—IPC delivered not only faster modernization and stronger resilience, but also better security governance and standardized and hardened patterns. It also improved developer and operator experience and provided a long‑term foundation for innovation.
For payment platforms, resilience is not the outcome; it is the mandate. AI-assisted modernization can accelerate transformation while preserving safety, compliance or operational integrity.
1. Source: Statistics from self-reported data in IBM internal report (not publicly available.)
We would like to thank Remi David, Anil Lewis and Anand Kanakapura Srinivasa Prabhakar for their guidance and support in this initiative.