AI Concierge on Databricks: Scaling agentic AI for Enterprise CX

Customers are no longer satisfied with a generic, one-size-fits-all service. They expect personalization, instant support and seamless service across every touchpoint, whether browsing in-store, chatting online or scrolling through a mobile app. They want interactions that feel as personal as speaking with a trusted store associate—only faster, more relevant and available anytime.
The challenge? Most consumer-facing businesses struggle to deliver on those expectations at scale. Legacy systems, disconnected data and manual workflows create long service queues, inefficient resource allocation and frustrated customers.
This widening gap between customer expectations and business capabilities is where AI Concierge comes in.
AI Concierge is a modern answer to an old business challenge: how do you serve more people, more personally, without compromising quality or speed?
Unlike traditional chatbots that follow rigid scripts, AI Concierge uses a multi-agent AI architecture capable of handling a wide range of customer and employee interactions with reasoning, speed and contextual understanding. It doesn’t just provide answers—it takes action, coordinating specialized agents to complete tasks as a real team would.
At its core, AI Concierge uses a network of specialized AI agents, each focused on a specific function like product or service searches, reservations, transactions or customer inquiries. These agents collaborate seamlessly under the guidance of a lead orchestrator, ensuring smooth handoffs and accurate outcomes.
The result: smarter, more human-like interactions that adapt to real-world complexity, not just predefined scripts.
AI Concierge is built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, leveraging the full set of governance, intelligence and integration features required for enterprise-scale AI:
• Core intelligence: Databricks Mosaic AI Agents Framework enables multi-agent orchestration, reasoning-driven decision-making and real-time contextual assistance.
• Agent bricks: Modular, Databricks-native building blocks for role-based agents that can be reused and adapted across industries.
• Governance and observability: Unity Catalog, MLflow Tracing and Lakehouse Monitoring ensure enterprise-grade governance, drift detection and performance tracking.
• Data foundation: Built on Delta Tables for secure, schema-governed access to customer profiles, transactions and knowledge bases.
• Integration ready: With model serving endpoints and MCP connectors, AI Concierge connects seamlessly to ERP, CRM, booking, inventory and payment systems.
By anchoring every interaction in secure, governed, real-time data, personalization isn’t a guess—it’s enterprise-grade intelligence in action.
AI Concierge is industry-agnostic, with ready-to-deploy use cases across multiple consumer-facing industries, including but not limited to:
• Personalized recommendations: Uses a shopper’s profile, purchase history, loyalty tier and behavior signals to offer highly relevant suggestions, bundling items or flagging inventory that’s low or exclusive.
• Product search and discovery: Assists users in finding products based on purchase history and preferences, category, fit, availability and location.
• Flight search and booking assistance: Helps passengers find flights based on destination, price and schedule, and secures error-free reservations with integrated payments.
• Virtual check-in agent: Facilitates online check-in and boarding pass issuance, and also recommends ancillary services (for example, seat upgrades, extra baggage).
• FAQ agent: Provides instant, multilingual answers to common queries related to products or services, policy details and other inquiries.
• Guest concierge: Leverages CRM and loyalty data to deliver personalized offers, individualized experiences, activities, upgrades, local recommendations.
Businesses that use AI Concierge are seeing tangible results from supporting millions of customer queries with high accuracy without needing to expand headcount:
• 93% autonomous resolution (only 7% require escalation)
• 20–30% increase in conversion rates from hyperpersonalized recommendations
• Improved retention and loyalty as customers receive better service faster
• Operational savings from automating repetitive tasks and reducing support volume
AI Concierge is more than a chatbot—it’s a Databricks-powered foundation for agentic AI at enterprise scale. It closes the growing gap between customer expectations and what most businesses can realistically deliver, bringing speed, personalization and scale to every interaction.
If your customer experience feels outdated, fragmented or reactive, the time to act is now.
Let’s partner to build your next-level customer experience today.
Learn more about IBM Neudesic®: https://www.ibm.com/consulting/neudesic