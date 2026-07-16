AI Concierge on Databricks: Scaling agentic AI for Enterprise CX

Customers are no longer satisfied with a generic, one-size-fits-all service. They expect personalization, instant support and seamless service across every touchpoint, whether browsing in-store, chatting online or scrolling through a mobile app. They want interactions that feel as personal as speaking with a trusted store associate—only faster, more relevant and available anytime.



The challenge? Most consumer-facing businesses struggle to deliver on those expectations at scale. Legacy systems, disconnected data and manual workflows create long service queues, inefficient resource allocation and frustrated customers.



This widening gap between customer expectations and business capabilities is where AI Concierge comes in.

