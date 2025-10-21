Agentic AI meets identity security with IBM Verify Identity Protection

The age of agentic AI is here. Autonomous systems do more than follow instructions; they make decisions, act and accelerate innovation at machine speed. From automating financial transactions to managing cybersecurity workflows, these digital teammates transform operations across sales, finance, HR, IT and security. Agentic AI acts as an amplifier of our efforts, allowing us to be more productive.
However, the same autonomy that drives innovation with agentic AI can also open the door to significant security vulnerabilities and amplify not just productivity, but risks as well. According to the 2025 Cost of Data Breach report, 63% of organizations lack an AI security and governance policy.
IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence Index report discovered that 30% of data breaches start with identity-based attacks, and legacy identity and access management (IAM) tools were never designed for autonomous, self-directed identities. As agentic AI adoption accelerates, organizations face unmanaged AI agents, shadow access risks and an entirely new attack surface.
To stay ahead in this era of autonomous identities and automated tools, enterprises need a new security paradigm built for visibility, control and governance. IBM Verify Identity Protection (VIP) enables organizations to secure agentic AI while maintaining speed, innovation and trust.
Recent tech conferences brought a wave of agentic AI announcements, from security copilots to automated IT bots. But analysts warn of agent-washing: rebranding simple automations as fully autonomous AI.
Forrester cautions that many so-called agents are just task-specific scripts, not coordinated systems. And Gartner predicts that over 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by 2027 due to lack of value or governance.
For security leaders, clarity matters. Consider the difference between agentic AI for security and security for agentic AI:
It is also important that security leaders understand the differences in the types of AI agents.
Autonomous agents represent a fundamental shift in enterprise IT:
Yet this speed of innovation creates critical blind spots, including the following:
Legacy IAM and identity governance and administration (IGA) systems weren’t designed for this dynamic, autonomous world. Organizations need real-time observability, least-privilege enforcement, and behavioral analysis that is purpose-built for agentic AI.
Securing Agentic AI isn’t just about technology; it’s about building a strong foundation for identity security, visibility and control. Here are 4 steps security leaders can take today:
With these 4 best practices, organizations can confidently adopt agentic AI while maintaining security, compliance and operational resilience. And IBM Verify Identity Protection is the right tool to help organizations make these best practices a reality.
IBM Verify Identity Protection delivers identity observability and AI-driven threat detection that is purpose-built for modern hybrid enterprises. With VIP, security teams gain:
Agentic AI offers transformative potential by automating workflows, accelerating decisions and unlocking enterprise efficiency. But without proper controls, it also introduces unmanaged identities, shadow access, and elevated breach risks.
IBM Verify Identity Protection gives security leaders the visibility, automation and governance needed to scale Agentic AI securely—enabling innovation without compromising trust or compliance.