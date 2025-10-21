Agentic AI meets identity security with IBM Verify Identity Protection

The age of agentic AI is here. Autonomous systems do more than follow instructions; they make decisions, act and accelerate innovation at machine speed. From automating financial transactions to managing cybersecurity workflows, these digital teammates transform operations across sales, finance, HR, IT and security. Agentic AI acts as an amplifier of our efforts, allowing us to be more productive.

However, the same autonomy that drives innovation with agentic AI can also open the door to significant security vulnerabilities and amplify not just productivity, but risks as well. According to the 2025 Cost of Data Breach report, 63% of organizations lack an AI security and governance policy.

IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence Index report discovered that 30% of data breaches start with identity-based attacks, and legacy identity and access management (IAM) tools were never designed for autonomous, self-directed identities. As agentic AI adoption accelerates, organizations face unmanaged AI agents, shadow access risks and an entirely new attack surface.

To stay ahead in this era of autonomous identities and automated tools, enterprises need a new security paradigm built for visibility, control and governance. IBM Verify Identity Protection (VIP) enables organizations to secure agentic AI while maintaining speed, innovation and trust.