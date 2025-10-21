Artificial Intelligence Security

Agentic AI meets identity security with IBM Verify Identity Protection

Published 21 October 2025
Martina Kopic

Product Marketing Manager - IBM

The age of agentic AI is here. Autonomous systems do more than follow instructions; they make decisions, act and accelerate innovation at machine speed. From automating financial transactions to managing cybersecurity workflows, these digital teammates transform operations across sales, finance, HR, IT and security. Agentic AI acts as an amplifier of our efforts, allowing us to be more productive.

However, the same autonomy that drives innovation with agentic AI can also open the door to significant security vulnerabilities and amplify not just productivity, but risks as well. According to the 2025 Cost of Data Breach report, 63% of organizations lack an AI security and governance policy.

IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence Index report discovered that 30% of data breaches start with identity-based attacks, and legacy identity and access management (IAM) tools were never designed for autonomous, self-directed identities. As agentic AI adoption accelerates, organizations face unmanaged AI agents, shadow access risks and an entirely new attack surface.

To stay ahead in this era of autonomous identities and automated tools, enterprises need a new security paradigm built for visibility, control and governance. IBM Verify Identity Protection (VIP) enables organizations to secure agentic AI while maintaining speed, innovation and trust.

Not all agents are agentic AI: Why definitions matter

Recent tech conferences brought a wave of agentic AI announcements, from security copilots to automated IT bots. But analysts warn of agent-washing: rebranding simple automations as fully autonomous AI.

Forrester cautions that many so-called agents are just task-specific scripts, not coordinated systems. And Gartner predicts that over 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by 2027 due to lack of value or governance.

For security leaders, clarity matters. Consider the difference between agentic AI for security and security for agentic AI:

  • Agentic AI for security: AI agents performing security tasks like phishing triage, vulnerability scanning, or incident response.
  • Security for agentic AI: Ensuring all AI agents across business units are discoverable, governed, least-privilege, credential-rotated, and continuously monitored for behavior drift or policy violations.

It is also important that security leaders understand the differences in the types of AI agents.   

The rapid rise of agentic AI and its security blind spots

Autonomous agents represent a fundamental shift in enterprise IT:

  • From single-purpose bots to autonomous digital teams: Modern AI agents don’t just follow instructions; they make real-time decisions and take actions across systems, often with privileged access.
  • From controlled environments to complex ecosystems: AI agents now span hybrid clouds, SaaS platforms, and legacy systems—many outside the traditional IAM perimeter.

Yet this speed of innovation creates critical blind spots, including the following:

  • Unmanaged identities: AI agents created outside IT governance often lack proper credential management, access reviews, or visibility.
  • Shadow access: Employees using personal accounts for AI tools bypass corporate security controls, making activities invisible to IT and security teams.
  • Compromised agents: Hijacked AI agents can trigger ransomware, steal sensitive data, or execute unauthorized actions at machine speed.
  • Behavioral drift: Over time, agents may deviate from intended workflows or access patterns without detection, increasing exposure risk.
  • Zero-click attacks: Agentic AI can be exploited to amplify the risks of zero-click hacking.

Legacy IAM and identity governance and administration (IGA) systems weren’t designed for this dynamic, autonomous world. Organizations need real-time observability, least-privilege enforcement, and behavioral analysis that is purpose-built for agentic AI.

Best practices for securing agentic AI

Securing Agentic AI isn’t just about technology; it’s about building a strong foundation for identity security, visibility and control. Here are 4 steps security leaders can take today:

  1. Discover All Identities: Start with a complete inventory of every identity across your organization, including human, non-human, and AI-based identities. You can’t protect what you can’t see.
  2. Implement Identity Observability: Gain real-time visibility into access flows, activities and anomalies. This helps security teams spot risks before they escalate.
  3. Enforce Least-Privilege Policies: Limit access to only what is necessary. Apply credential rotation, runtime guardrails and human-in-the-loop controls for sensitive actions.
  4. Continuously Monitor and Audit: Detect behavioral drift, unauthorized access and inter-agent risks early through automated monitoring and auditing processes.

With these 4 best practices, organizations can confidently adopt agentic AI while maintaining security, compliance and operational resilience. And IBM Verify Identity Protection is the right tool to help organizations make these best practices a reality.

IBM Verify Identity Protection balances innovation with security

IBM Verify Identity Protection delivers identity observability and AI-driven threat detection that is purpose-built for modern hybrid enterprises. With VIP, security teams gain:

  • Comprehensive Discovery: Automatically find and inventory all identities (human, non-human, and agentic) across cloud and on-prem systems.
  • Behavioral Analytics: Detect unusual access patterns, privilege escalations, or compromised agent behavior in real time.
  • Identity Mapping: Consolidate multiple accounts, including shadow or personal logins, into a unified, auditable identity view.
  • Policy Enforcement and Automation: Apply least-privilege principles, rotate credentials, and remediate vulnerabilities automatically.
  • Continuous Monitoring: Track inter-agent communications and enforce runtime controls to prevent drift or misuse.

Agentic AI offers transformative potential by automating workflows, accelerating decisions and unlocking enterprise efficiency. But without proper controls, it also introduces unmanaged identities, shadow access, and elevated breach risks.

IBM Verify Identity Protection gives security leaders the visibility, automation and governance needed to scale Agentic AI securely—enabling innovation without compromising trust or compliance.

