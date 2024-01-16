Accelerating sustainable modernization with Green IT Analyzer on AWS

We used the Green IT Analyzer platform to conduct a carbon accounting of the as-is state of the monolithic application, comparing it to the target state of the same application when rearchitected into a microservice architecture running on the Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (EKS) (link resides outside ibm.com) platform.

Step 1: Comprehensive carbon footprint analysis of monolithic applications

First, we focus on examining the current carbon footprint of a monolithic workload under various operating conditions. This provides us with a baseline for identifying areas for improvement.

Let’s calculate the estimated carbon footprint for our monolithic workload when we have minimal user transactions and 45% of CPU utilization:

PUE of US east 1d AZ: 1.2

CI: 415.755 grams of CO2/kWh

A. Estimated carbon calculation when there is no user activity:

Energy consumed: 9.76 g/W @ 45% utilization

Hours of running the same workload: 300 hours

Estimated carbon emissions for 300 hours = PUE × CI × energy consumed by workload

= [(1.2 × 415.755 × 9.76) × 300] ÷ 1,000 = 1,460.79 grams of CO2e

B. Estimated carbon emission with concurrent 500 users:

In a scenario where peak-level transactions were created as per non-functional requirements (NFR) to test the system’s ability to support daily peaks, CPU utilization surged to 80% during concurrent user activity. This situation triggered an auto-scaling rule set to activate at 80% CPU utilization. The rule provisions extra VMs to help ensure that the load on each VM remains below 60%. The load balancer then efficiently distributes the load among both the existing and new VMs.

Due to the auto-scaling of the new EC2 instances, an additional t2.large VM became available, which led to a drop in the average utilization to 40%.

Estimated carbon emissions for this scenario, with both identical VMs running for 300 hours = PUE × CI × energy consumed by workload

= {[(1.2 × 415.755 × 9.76) × 300] × 2} ÷ 1,000 = 2,921.59 grams of CO2e

Step 2: Implementing sustainability recommendations

This step explores a range of sustainability recommendations and their practical implementation for the monolithic application. We use the Custom Lens assessment for Sustainability to guide these recommendations.

First, we consider decomposing monolithic applications into action-based reactive microservices. This approach is tailored to the application’s seasonal behavior and varying usage patterns, which is particularly useful during peak periods such as festive seasons when traffic surges and a focus on browsing artifacts over backend transactions is observed.

Second, the plan involves reducing energy consumption by scheduling batch processing during idle periods, especially when the data center grid operates on green energy. This approach aims to conserve power by minimizing the duration of long-running transactions.

Finally, the strategy emphasizes the importance of choosing a flexible platform, such as AWS EKS or Red Hat® OpenShift® on AWS (ROSA), that is capable of dynamically scaling resources based on network traffic. Such a platform choice helps ensure optimized resource allocation and is beneficial for hosting the action-based reactive microservices.

In summary, the proposed strategies include microservice decomposition aligned with usage patterns, energy-conscious transaction scheduling, and a flexible platform choice to enhance application efficiency and resource utilization.

The application refactored into microservices is shown in the image: