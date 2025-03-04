Many automotive organizations are already working with or planning to adopt generative AI (gen AI) to modernize complex applications. Gen AI makes it possible to develop large-scale software on increasingly sophisticated vehicles.
Early adopters of gen AI technologies are already realizing benefits through operational efficiencies, productivity gains, speed of action and risk avoidance. They’ve also seen significant operational cost savings in product development, customer engagement, operations and technology optimization, and application modernization.
Application modernization transforms legacy systems by upgrading their platform infrastructure, internal architecture and codebase to meet contemporary standards. The emergence of generative AI and multiagent systems has revolutionized this process, enabling automated code conversion through large language models (LLMs).
Read the AI Academy guidebook: Put AI to work for automotive application modernization
IBM’s comprehensive suite of generative AI modernization accelerators facilitates the migration of on-premises applications and code-bases to cloud and hybrid cloud environments. This streamlines the transformation of both mainframe systems, and the application architecture and legacy code. These tools help organizations manage the complex journey from legacy infrastructure to modern cloud-native and hybrid-cloud architectures.
A leading automotive manufacturer collaborated with IBM Consulting® to modernize their codebase by using Amazon Web Services (AWS) services and generative AI. By implementing an innovative solution that converted Restructured Extended Executor (REXX) to Java code, the team achieved a reduction in conversion time while ensuring system integrity and reliability. The project not only solved immediate technical challenges but also established a blueprint for large-scale mainframe modernization.
The automotive manufacturer faced a common yet complex challenge: a vast codebase of legacy REXX scripts crucial to their operations was becoming increasingly difficult to maintain and integrate with modern systems.
In addition, the skill set required to maintain this code was getting more expensive as the available talent pool had retired or moved onto other technologies. The task at hand was not just a simple code conversion but a comprehensive modernization effort that would set the stage for future innovations.
The key objectives for the project included:
To address these challenges, the IBM team designed a solution that combines the power of AWS services with generative AI capabilities. This innovative approach uses Amazon Bedrock to access foundation models, addressing immediate needs and laying the groundwork for ongoing modernization efforts.
Key components of the solution include:
Figure 1 shows the high-level architecture developed for the code conversion use case. The architecture uses several AWS services to create an efficient REXX-to-Java conversion pipeline.
This part of the process includes:
The next part of the process is the validation pipeline, which compares the REXX code with Java before product deployment, as shown in Figure 2.
This part of the process includes:
This validation pipeline helps ensure that the newly converted Java code produces outputs consistent with the original REXX code, verifying the accuracy and reliability of the conversion process. It allows for side-by-side comparison of the outputs from both systems, helping to identify any discrepancies or issues that might need to be addressed in the converted code.
The implementation of a generative AI solution yielded several significant benefits for the automotive manufacturer, as demonstrated in the modernization of a critical vehicle diagnostics system.
This system, previously running on legacy mainframe infrastructure and powered by numerous REXX scripts, was essential for quality control. However, it became increasingly difficult to maintain and integrate with newer, cloud-based analytics tools.
By using our AI-powered conversion pipeline, we achieved the following outcomes:
The result was a modernized vehicle diagnostics system that maintained all the functionality of the original while creating new possibilities for integration with cloud-based analytics and machine learning models. These outcomes not only improved code maintainability and performance but also set the stage for broader IT infrastructure modernization efforts across the organization.
Following the successful proof of concept, the automotive manufacturer is now focused on productionizing the conversion of their next 30 scripts. This phase will be a crucial stepping stone toward a more comprehensive mainframe modernization initiative, using generative AI techniques to support large-scale IT estate modernization over the next two to three years.
The key focus for this client is to move from on-premises mainframe to cloud before the end of the decade. Generative AI has proven to be a tool to help accelerate that transformation into the cloud. The roadmap includes:
IBM designed a powerful solution that combines AWS services with generative AI to tackle complex legacy system challenges in the automotive industry. By automating code conversion, enhancing documentation processes and providing intelligent analysis tools, the solution paves the way for more efficient and effective IT modernization efforts.
The success of this project highlights the transformative impact of cloud-based AI solutions on traditional industries. It offers a blueprint for organizations looking to modernize their legacy systems while minimizing disruption and maximizing efficiency. AI has the potential to revolutionize not just code conversion but entire software development lifecycles.
Explore the game-changing potential of AI agents that can effortlessly integrate into your business operations.
Stay ahead of the curve with our AI experts. Get weekly insights on the latest AI news, trends and innovations plus their impact on business.
Get past barriers and leap forward with courage and conviction in the generative AI era.
Audi AG accelerates its path to new business insights by using IBM Power Systems.
A single solution to orchestrate AI agents, assistants and workflows across your business
Grow and transform your business by reimagining your corporate strategy and how you work.