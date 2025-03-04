Many automotive organizations are already working with or planning to adopt generative AI (gen AI) to modernize complex applications. Gen AI makes it possible to develop large-scale software on increasingly sophisticated vehicles.

Early adopters of gen AI technologies are already realizing benefits through operational efficiencies, productivity gains, speed of action and risk avoidance. They’ve also seen significant operational cost savings in product development, customer engagement, operations and technology optimization, and application modernization.

Application modernization transforms legacy systems by upgrading their platform infrastructure, internal architecture and codebase to meet contemporary standards. The emergence of generative AI and multiagent systems has revolutionized this process, enabling automated code conversion through large language models (LLMs).



Read the AI Academy guidebook: Put AI to work for automotive application modernization

IBM’s comprehensive suite of generative AI modernization accelerators facilitates the migration of on-premises applications and code-bases to cloud and hybrid cloud environments. This streamlines the transformation of both mainframe systems, and the application architecture and legacy code. These tools help organizations manage the complex journey from legacy infrastructure to modern cloud-native and hybrid-cloud architectures.

A leading automotive manufacturer collaborated with IBM Consulting® to modernize their codebase by using Amazon Web Services (AWS) services and generative AI. By implementing an innovative solution that converted Restructured Extended Executor (REXX) to Java code, the team achieved a reduction in conversion time while ensuring system integrity and reliability. The project not only solved immediate technical challenges but also established a blueprint for large-scale mainframe modernization.