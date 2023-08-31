Virtual tape libraries (VTLs) are disk-based appliances that are designed to emulate traditional tape libraries. For users (like many IBM Power clients) who continue to rely on physical tape or virtual tape for storage and backup but are looking to leverage IBM Power Virtual Server for DR and security, VTLs can be a game changer.

VTLs offer numerous benefits for IBM Power Virtual Server environments:

They help automate backup and recovery processes to eliminate user disruption.

They provide easy-to-scale solutions that start at a terabyte and can scale to petabytes.

They deliver optimum performance for backups on-premises and in IBM Power Virtual Server environments.

To get started with VTLs on IBM Power Virtual Server, you don’t have to look any further than FalconStor StorSafe VTL, an integrated VTL solution from IBM partner FalconStor—one of the leading providers of VTL solutions in the market.

StorSafe VTL is the only IBM-certified VTL solution that offers data protection, cloud migration, DR, high availability and ransomware protection. For your workloads already on IBM Power Virtual Server, it can optimize backup through deduplication—significantly improving performance and helping reduce backup storage costs by 60%–90% (based on IBM client data, actual results may vary).

For workloads that you wish to migrate to the cloud from your on-prem Power environment, StorSafe VTL provides reliable and secure data movement from on-premises to cloud and back.