8 steps to achieve Enterprise Agile Planning success

The business landscape is experiencing tectonic shifts, calling for enterprise agility: the rise of artificial intelligence, the need for supply chain resiliency, and interest rate-driven capital market changes all demand a new level of agility. Today, speed is the ultimate differentiator separating thriving enterprises from failing projects.

This is where Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) comes in. EAP products help organizations expand their agile software development to get a strategic view of their enterprise. Thus, empowering organizations to react swiftly to internal and market stimuli, fostering a fluid environment where resources seamlessly adapt to changing priorities, with a business outcome driven approach. Unlike traditional budgeting, EAP allows for faster decision-making and optimized outcomes.

According to a 2024 survey, a significant 71% of US companies have adopted agile methodologies, and this shift is for good reason. Traditional software development methods, such as waterfall, commonly lead to challenges such as siloed teams, limited visibility, inefficient planning and the use of disparate tools. However, the primary obstacle lies in demonstrating the financial advantages of a streamlined work management process.

By following these 8 steps, you can navigate these hurdles and achieve successful agile transformation at scale.

Here's an 8-step checklist to guide your organization on the path to successful EAP implementation: