IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is a highly resilient and highly secure software-defined network (SDN) on which you can build isolated private clouds for your business operations while maintaining essential public cloud benefits. You choose your compute, storage and networking resources and we provide maximum availability and scalability, as well as various cost-effective options for your workload demands. IBM Cloud VPC is purpose-built for IaaS, PaaS and hybrid cloud needs with solutions for VMware, SAP, IBM Z® and more.

Your IBM Cloud VPC infrastructure is one of the most essential tools in your bottom-of-the-stack business operations. However, the costs associated with your cloud infrastructure can quickly add up. We get it. That’s why we continue to offer our popular IBM Cloud VPC promotion: the VPC1000, which gives you USD 1,000 worth of cost-free IBM Cloud credits to use toward select products in your VPC environment.. (The VPC1000 promotion is only applicable to newly provisioned products and or services on IBM Cloud VPC. This promotional offer is valid now until 31 December 2025. Promotional credits are only available to IBM Cloud Paygo, Subscription and Enterprise saving plan account types. Customer has four months to consume their IBM Cloud VPC credits after applying the VPC1000 promotion code before the credits are collected back.)