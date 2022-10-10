10 Reasons Why IBM Power10 Is the Trusted Foundation for Modernization

Application modernization comes in many shapes and sizes, and it’s not always easy to know where to start. In this post, we’ll showcase the strengths and benefits that IBM Power™ brings to your modernization efforts. There are many more benefits than we’ll cover here. For more in-depth analysis tips and recommendations to help you determine the complexity of your applications and a modernization path forward, you can check out our Field Guide to Application Modernization on IBM Power Systems.

IBM Power is built for core enterprise applications and the next wave of digital transformation fueled by application modernization. Here are 10 major benefits of modernizing with IBM Power10.