Uncovering the risks: Why understanding your cyber exposure is more crucial than ever

In today’s digital age, the security landscape is more complex and challenging than ever. With a 71% year-over-year increase in cyberattacks that used stolen or compromised credentials, and 1 in 3 data breaches involving shadow data, the proliferation of data is making it harder to track and safeguard. Organizations need to stay ahead of the curve and protect their digital footprints, especially as the cost of a data breach has skyrocketed to a record high of USD 4.88 million in 2024.
Managing cyber exposure is a daunting task for modern organizations, beset by a multitude of challenges. The sheer scale and complexity of their digital footprint, comprising numerous systems, networks and devices, can make it difficult to identify and track all potential vulnerabilities. Limited visibility, insufficient threat intelligence and resource constraints, including limited budget, personnel and expertise, hinder effective monitoring capabilities. The dynamic threat landscape’s constant evolution, with new vulnerabilities and attack vectors emerging daily, requires continuous monitoring and adaptation. Additionally, the overwhelming volume of data generated by monitoring tools can be daunting, making it challenging to identify and prioritize potential threats. These challenges underscore the need for a comprehensive and proactive approach to managing cyber exposure.
In response to these evolving threats, IBM X-Force has launched Cyber Exposure Insights as part of its Threat Intelligence Services. This service allows you to understand your cyber exposure to strengthen defenses before an attack occurs, with comprehensive monitoring of brand impersonation, stolen credentials, data exposure and dark web threats across the entire web.
Cyber Exposure Insights addresses the challenges by offering a range of innovative features and benefits. These include:
This service acts as an early warning system that can help you move from reactive to proactive, empowering you to take preventative actions before a potential breach wreaks havoc.
In today’s dynamic threat landscape, it’s essential for organizations to prioritize cybersecurity and take proactive measures to protect their digital footprints. IBM X-Force Cyber Exposure Insights Service offers a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to stay ahead of emerging threats, reduce their attack surface and minimize the risk of costly breaches, enabling a proactive and strategic approach to cybersecurity.
To learn more, request an X-Force briefing or reach out to your IBM representative. If you are at Black Hat, come visit us at Booth #1232 to chat with an expert.