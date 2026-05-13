IBM Ventures is proud to support Orion Security as they modernize data loss prevention for the AI era, shifting the category from reactive controls to proactive, intelligent protection designed for how enterprises work today.
AI is reshaping how data moves through the enterprise and exposing risks that legacy data loss prevention (DLP) platforms were never designed to manage. Orion Security was built for this moment.
At IBM Ventures, we invest in technologies that redefine core enterprise capabilities for the next platform shift. In security, that shift is clear: effective protection can no longer be retrofitted onto AI-driven workflows. It must be native to them. That belief underpins our investment in Orion Security, an AI-native DLP platform purpose-built to protect sensitive data across endpoints, SaaS and cloud environments with far less complexity (and far greater precision) than legacy approaches.
Traditional DLP has struggled for years. Rigid policy design, long deployment cycles, high false-positive rates, and limited adaptability have undermined adoption and outcomes. Many programs stall before delivering meaningful protection, leaving teams fatigued and exposed.
AI has widened this gap. Generative AI, agentic workflows, and shadow AI usage have introduced new data exfiltration paths that rule-based systems cannot see or reason about. At the same time, the sheer scale and dynamism of enterprise data flows have made manual policy tuning increasingly impractical. The result is real risk: IBM’s breach research shows the average global cost of a data breach has reached USD 4.44 million, and more than USD 10 million in the US, underscoring how costly the discrepancy has become.
DLP is entering its first true architectural transition in decades. Advances in large language models now enable context-aware classification and behavior-based detection that are impossible with legacy systems. Enterprises are revisiting long-delayed DLP initiatives with new expectations: immediate value, minimal operational overhead, and protection that evolves alongside AI-enabled work.
The next-generation DLP inflection point is here and IBM Ventures is investing in this segment because we believe category leadership will be defined not by incremental enhancements, but by AI-native architecture, designed from the ground up for how data is used today.
Orion Security approaches DLP the way modern security teams think about endpoints: behavior-first, intelligence-driven, and resilient to change. We see their platform as “EDR for data,” a shift from static policy enforcement to dynamic risk detection and loss prevention. Three integrated capabilities set Orion apart:
Flexible deployment across endpoints, browser extensions, and SaaS environments makes the platform practical for complex, heterogeneous enterprises.
The Orion Security approach aligns closely with IBM’s data security strategy. Its lineage-driven visibility and AI-based classification complement IBM’s strengths in compliance and monitoring, extending IBM’s Data Security Platform into agentic and cloud-native use cases. Across IBM Security Services, Orion’s explainable, policy-light detection model aligns well with the advisory and managed offerings clients rely on to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape.
IBM Ventures is proud to support Orion Security as they modernize data loss prevention for the AI era, shifting the category from reactive controls to proactive, intelligent protection designed for how enterprises work today.