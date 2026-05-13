AI is reshaping how data moves through the enterprise and exposing risks that legacy data loss prevention (DLP) platforms were never designed to manage. Orion Security was built for this moment.

At IBM Ventures, we invest in technologies that redefine core enterprise capabilities for the next platform shift. In security, that shift is clear: effective protection can no longer be retrofitted onto AI-driven workflows. It must be native to them. That belief underpins our investment in Orion Security, an AI-native DLP platform purpose-built to protect sensitive data across endpoints, SaaS and cloud environments with far less complexity (and far greater precision) than legacy approaches.