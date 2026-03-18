Why IBM Ventures invested in Atolio

Enterprise data is scattered across countless tools, and traditional search solutions struggle to unify this information, especially in industries where data privacy, compliance, and control are non-negotiable. In fact, 38% of IT leaders cite security and governance concerns as key barriers to scaling AI, according to a Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Tines.

Atolio solves this problem head-on with a platform that enables organizations to deploy AI-powered search entirely within their own infrastructure, either on-premises or in their virtual private cloud (VPC), ensuring complete control over sensitive data. With permission-aware indexing, native connectors, and support for both open-source and proprietary LLMs, Atolio delivers a secure, unified search experience that’s tailored to each user’s access rights.