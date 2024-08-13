What’s new in watsonx Code Assistant for Z 2.1

Enterprises today are adopting generative AI faster than before. According to an IBM survey, “83% of C-suite executives say modernizing applications is central to their organization’s business strategy. And 89% say that using generative AI in application modernization projects will drive growth by improving existing products and services and building new capabilities.”

IBM® watsonx Code Assistant™ for Z is built to assist developers, architects and system programmers in modernizing their mainframe applications through the use of generative AI and automation. Clients can leverage watsonx Code Assistant for Z to help understand, explain, refactor, optimize, transform and validate their COBOL code and accelerate the application modernization journey.

Available now, IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z 2.1 further assists developers and system programmers in optimizing COBOL application performance (Code Optimization Advice) and understand JCL code (Code Explanation for JCL).