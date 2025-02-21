What’s new in IBM Database Assistant powered by watsonx

21 February 2025
The IBM Database Assistant just got more powerful: database administrators can now use natural language to retrieve key performance insights, including database statistics, query response times and query throughput. Additionally, the assistant can identify tables or views with updated or outdated statistics, helping you maintain optimal database performance with minimal effort.
A new set of built-in skills makes navigation even easier. Just ask the assistant to take you directly to specific pages within the Db2 web console, saving you time and clicks. For example, jump straight to the SQL Editor by saying, "Take me to the SQL Editor page."
Action: Get database performance statistics
Example prompt phases:
Action: Navigate directly to a specific page within the Db2 web console
Example prompt phases:
Action: Get information about query processing rates and throughput
Example prompt phases:
Action: Get information about query response times
Example prompt phases:
Action: Get information about tables or schemas that have updated statistics
Example prompt phases:
Action: Get information about tables or schemas that have outdated statistics
Example prompt phases:
In addition to the above new capabilities, a new set of built-in enhancements make it even more user-friendly.
IBM Database Assistant is available on Db2 on Cloud and Db2 Warehouse on Cloud. Try the Database Assistant today: IBM Database Assistant. For full details on capabilities, refer to the IBM Db2 Warehouse on Cloud documentation.