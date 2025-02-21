What’s new in IBM Database Assistant powered by watsonx

21 February 2025

Author

Ani Joshi

Senior Product Manager, Db2, IBM Data & AI

Tarun Vij

Product Manager, IBM

The IBM Database Assistant just got more powerful: database administrators can now use natural language to retrieve key performance insights, including database statistics, query response times and query throughput. Additionally, the assistant can identify tables or views with updated or outdated statistics, helping you maintain optimal database performance with minimal effort.

A new set of built-in skills makes navigation even easier. Just ask the assistant to take you directly to specific pages within the Db2 web console, saving you time and clicks. For example, jump straight to the SQL Editor by saying, "Take me to the SQL Editor page."

New capabilities in IBM Database Assistant

Action: Get database performance statistics
Example prompt phases:

  • How is my database performing today?
  • Show me database performance stats for the past week
  • db performance from 2nd January 2025 to 7 January 2025

Action: Navigate directly to a specific page within the Db2 web console
Example prompt phases:

  • Take me to the monitoring profile settings
  • Open my authorization settings
  • Show me the locking event monitor page
  • Navigate to SQL editor page

Action: Get information about query processing rates and throughput
Example prompt phases:

  • Get query throughput
  • How many rows have been read in the last hour?
  • What is the query processing rate from the last 2 hours?
  • What is the query throughput of the system from 2am to 4am?

Action: Get information about query response times
Example prompt phases:

  • Tell me how the overall query responsiveness is at the system level. 
  • Query response time from 1pm to 4pm
  • Give me a summary of Query response times 
  • Show me query response times

Action: Get information about tables or schemas that have updated statistics
Example prompt phases:

  • Get updated statistics
  • Show me updated stats for the schema schema-name-1 with at least 30% row changes
  • Get updated stats for the schema schema-name-1 with row changes of 20% or more in the last 5 hours

Action: Get information about tables or schemas that have outdated statistics
Example prompt phases:

  • Get a list of tables in the schema schema-name-1 that have outdated stats
  • Get the outdated stats for the schema schema-name-1 with at least 30% row changes
  • Give me list of tables that have outdated stats in the last 2 hours

Further enhancements

In addition to the above new capabilities, a new set of built-in enhancements make it even more user-friendly.

  • Export Capability: Each query in the tabular list under Show me running queries can now be exported.
  • Embedded Chat Interface: The assistant is now fully integrated into the console for a smoother user experience, replacing the previous pop-up chat window.

IBM Database Assistant is available on Db2 on Cloud and Db2 Warehouse on Cloud. Try the Database Assistant today: IBM Database Assistant. For full details on capabilities, refer to the IBM Db2 Warehouse on Cloud documentation.

