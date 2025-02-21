What’s new in IBM Database Assistant powered by watsonx

The IBM Database Assistant just got more powerful: database administrators can now use natural language to retrieve key performance insights, including database statistics, query response times and query throughput. Additionally, the assistant can identify tables or views with updated or outdated statistics, helping you maintain optimal database performance with minimal effort.

A new set of built-in skills makes navigation even easier. Just ask the assistant to take you directly to specific pages within the Db2 web console, saving you time and clicks. For example, jump straight to the SQL Editor by saying, "Take me to the SQL Editor page."