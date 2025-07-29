What’s new in Db2 Intelligence Center: July 2025 release highlights

1. New Custom Monitoring page (preview)

We’ve added a new Custom Monitoring page that allows users to select from over 50 Db2 metrics to monitor multiple databases and visualize trends across various time frames. This is the first step toward a full-fledged monitoring framework that supports deeper metric coverage, customized views, templates, and AI-driven troubleshooting. So, users can now:

Select from a wide range of metrics, including performance, storage and security indicators

Create customized views for multiple databases, enabling effortless comparison and analysis

Visualize trends and patterns using intuitive charts and graphs

This milestone follows months of development and testing shaped by direct input from users across industries, helping ensure the platform meets real-world operational needs from day one. And the continuous development and release cadence ensures we meet those needs as they evolve.

2. Critical and high severity security fixes

This release includes multiple patches for security vulnerabilities identified during internal audits and external usage. All Intelligence Center customers are strongly advised to upgrade to this version to ensure the continued security and integrity of their database operations.

This update is available to all Intelligence Center customers beginning 28 July 2025.