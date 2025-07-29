What’s new in Db2 Intelligence Center: July 2025 release highlights

29 July 2025
On 12 June 2025, we announced the General Availability of Db2 Intelligence Center, our cutting-edge AI-native console designed to simplify database operations, observability and automation.
With its intuitive interface and robust feature set, Intelligence Center empowers database administrators and IT teams to optimize performance, streamline maintenance and enhance overall efficiency. It is the next generation AI powered database management platform.
1. New Custom Monitoring page (preview)
We’ve added a new Custom Monitoring page that allows users to select from over 50 Db2 metrics to monitor multiple databases and visualize trends across various time frames. This is the first step toward a full-fledged monitoring framework that supports deeper metric coverage, customized views, templates, and AI-driven troubleshooting. So, users can now:
This milestone follows months of development and testing shaped by direct input from users across industries, helping ensure the platform meets real-world operational needs from day one. And the continuous development and release cadence ensures we meet those needs as they evolve.
2. Critical and high severity security fixes
This release includes multiple patches for security vulnerabilities identified during internal audits and external usage. All Intelligence Center customers are strongly advised to upgrade to this version to ensure the continued security and integrity of their database operations.
This update is available to all Intelligence Center customers beginning 28 July 2025.
We’re just getting started with Db2 Intelligence Center, and we want to hear from you! Share your thoughts on the current features and suggest what you’d like to see in future releases. Your feedback is essential in shaping the product roadmap and ensuring we’re meeting your evolving needs.
