What made IBM a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape

We are excited to share that IDC has positioned IBM as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms.
This recognition underscores the strength of IBM watsonx Orchestrate and its ability to help enterprises move beyond conversations to orchestrated outcomes.
IDC recognized orchestration as a core differentiator for IBM. Unlike traditional conversational AI platforms that focus primarily on interactions, watsonx Orchestrate coordinates actions across agents, assistants, and tools—so employees and customers can complete tasks from start to finish within a single conversational experience.
Key capabilities highlighted in the IDC report include:
By combining these features, watsonx Orchestrate goes beyond answering questions; it connects conversations to enterprise workflows, enabling measurable productivity and business impact. Building on IBM’s enduring commitment to openness, integration, and trust, these differentiators ensure clients realize the full value of AI across their business.
IDC also highlighted IBM’s robust history of AI research and development spanning over 50 years as a foundation of strength. This legacy matters because it translates into:
For enterprises, IBM’s legacy provides not only cutting-edge technology but also the assurance that solutions like watsonx Orchestrate are built on proven research and delivered with enterprise-grade rigor.
According to IDC, IBM clients emphasized two main strengths:
The conversational AI market is dynamic and highly competitive. IBM stands out because orchestration is built into the core of watsonx Orchestrate—turning conversational AI into a driver of enterprise transformation. Coupled with our 50+ years of AI innovation, this positions IBM to help clients navigate change, scale responsibly and unlock new possibilities.
At IBM, we believe the future of AI is orchestrated: where conversations seamlessly connect to actions, and where agents and humans collaborate to transform work. With watsonx Orchestrate, that future is here.
Learn more about IBM watsonx Orchestrate