What made IBM a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape

IDC recognized orchestration as a core differentiator for IBM. Unlike traditional conversational AI platforms that focus primarily on interactions, watsonx Orchestrate coordinates actions across agents, assistants, and tools—so employees and customers can complete tasks from start to finish within a single conversational experience.

Key capabilities highlighted in the IDC report include:

Multi-agent orchestration : Allowing multiple AI agents and assistants to collaborate in real time to resolve complex workflows.

: Allowing multiple AI agents and assistants to collaborate in real time to resolve complex workflows. Prebuilt agent catalog: Ready-to-use agents for HR, procurement, sales and customer care—plus the Agent Connect Kit that enables partners to design, test, certify and publish their own agents.

Ready-to-use agents for HR, procurement, sales and customer care—plus the Agent Connect Kit that enables partners to design, test, certify and publish their own agents. Integration with enterprise systems: Support for SSO, tool calling and connectivity to platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Support for SSO, tool calling and connectivity to platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams. Generative AI-powered automation: Leveraging any LLM model via the AI Gateway and leading open-source LLMs (such as LLaMA and Mistral) to build conversation flows, generate synthetic training data, summarize information and automate FAQ creation.

Leveraging any LLM model via the AI Gateway and leading open-source LLMs (such as LLaMA and Mistral) to build conversation flows, generate synthetic training data, summarize information and automate FAQ creation. Flexible deployment: Options to run on IBM Cloud, AWS or on-premises, as a software product or a fully managed service.

Options to run on IBM Cloud, AWS or on-premises, as a software product or a fully managed service. Tools for every type of user: From pro-code environments for developers to no-code GUIs for business users, Orchestrate makes it simple to design, deploy and manage enterprise-grade AI.

By combining these features, watsonx Orchestrate goes beyond answering questions; it connects conversations to enterprise workflows, enabling measurable productivity and business impact. Building on IBM’s enduring commitment to openness, integration, and trust, these differentiators ensure clients realize the full value of AI across their business.