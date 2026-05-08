Bring your LangGraph Agents to production with watsonx Orchestrate

We’re excited to announce that watsonx Orchestrate now supports importing custom LangGraph agents directly into the platform. If you’ve been building custom agents with LangGraph but struggling with production deployment, this option is for you.
LangGraph has become a go-to framework for developers building advanced AI agents, extending LangChain with powerful capabilities like cyclical reasoning patterns, custom state management and complex multi-step workflows. But getting these agents from your development environment into production with proper security, monitoring and scalability has always been a heavy lift.
With watsonx Orchestrate’s LangGraph import feature, you can take your existing LangGraph agent code and deploy it directly to production infrastructure without rewriting it.
The beauty of importing your existing LangGraph agents into watsonx Orchestrate is what you don’t have to change. Your LangGraph logic stays exactly as you wrote it—no need to adapt to a new framework or rewrite your reasoning patterns. The tools and functions you’ve built into your agent work as-is and you maintain full control over your agent’s behavior, state management and decision-making logic.
What you gain is everything you need for production: enterprise-grade hosting, built-in security, monitoring and operational visibility, integration with other watsonx Orchestrate agents and access to platform features like long-term memory services and AI Gateway.
This capability is built for three distinct situations watsonx Orchestrate customers face today.
We’re actively expanding LangGraph support based on developer feedback. LangGraph is the current supported framework for this capability, with LangChain and additional frameworks and languages beyond Python on the roadmap. If you’re building agents with LangGraph and need production infrastructure, this feature can save you weeks of deployment work.
Ready to bring your LangGraph agents to production?