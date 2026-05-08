Bring your LangGraph Agents to production with watsonx Orchestrate

LangGraph has become a go-to framework for developers building advanced AI agents, extending LangChain with powerful capabilities like cyclical reasoning patterns, custom state management and complex multi-step workflows. But getting these agents from your development environment into production with proper security, monitoring and scalability has always been a heavy lift.

With watsonx Orchestrate’s LangGraph import feature, you can take your existing LangGraph agent code and deploy it directly to production infrastructure without rewriting it.