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Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Bring your LangGraph Agents to production with watsonx Orchestrate

We’re excited to announce that watsonx Orchestrate now supports importing custom LangGraph agents directly into the platform. If you’ve been building custom agents with LangGraph but struggling with production deployment, this option is for you.

Published 08 May 2026

LangGraph has become a go-to framework for developers building advanced AI agents, extending LangChain with powerful capabilities like cyclical reasoning patterns, custom state management and complex multi-step workflows. But getting these agents from your development environment into production with proper security, monitoring and scalability has always been a heavy lift.

With watsonx Orchestrate’s LangGraph import feature, you can take your existing LangGraph agent code and deploy it directly to production infrastructure without rewriting it.

Your logic stays the same

The beauty of importing your existing LangGraph agents into watsonx Orchestrate is what you don’t have to change. Your LangGraph logic stays exactly as you wrote it—no need to adapt to a new framework or rewrite your reasoning patterns. The tools and functions you’ve built into your agent work as-is and you maintain full control over your agent’s behavior, state management and decision-making logic.

What you gain is everything you need for production: enterprise-grade hosting, built-in security, monitoring and operational visibility, integration with other watsonx Orchestrate agents and access to platform features like long-term memory services and AI Gateway.

Import LangGraph agent screenshot

Real-world use cases

This capability is built for three distinct situations watsonx Orchestrate customers face today.

  1. If you’ve already invested in building LangGraph agents and simply need a path to production with governance, security and monitoring included, you can import your agent as-is and go live without starting over.
  2. If your use case demands reasoning logic beyond what standard ReAct agents offer, like multi-stage analysis, conditional workflows or specialized decision trees, you can build that logic in LangGraph and run it natively alongside your other watsonx Orchestrate agents.
  3. If you’re managing external agents built on the A2A protocol and hosted outside the platform, those agents can still leverage watsonx Orchestrate services like managed LLMs, memory and context management, while appearing in your unified control plane dashboard.

Expanding LangGraph support

We’re actively expanding LangGraph support based on developer feedback. LangGraph is the current supported framework for this capability, with LangChain and additional frameworks and languages beyond Python on the roadmap. If you’re building agents with LangGraph and need production infrastructure, this feature can save you weeks of deployment work.

Ready to bring your LangGraph agents to production?

Import LangGraph agents

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Gauri Mathur

Product Marketing Manager, watsonx Orchestrate