watsonx.data v2.3: New innovations powering enterprise AI at scale

Watsonx.data v2.3 builds on a strong AI ready foundation and introduces innovations that help teams accomplish more with their data every day. These capabilities support better retrieval, stronger governance, smoother analytics and greater flexibility across environments.
Most importantly, this release reflects where enterprise AI is heading toward agents, toward automation, toward intelligence that feels natural and proactive. All of this depends on data that is governed, connected and ready.
The future of AI powered business moves through the data layer. Version 2.3 helps organizations move faster, scale smarter and build AI they can trust.
