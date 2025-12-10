Artificial Intelligence IT automation

watsonx.data v2.3: New innovations powering enterprise AI at scale

With version 2.3, watsonx.data is taking another major step forward. This release delivers features that feel practical and powerful, strengthening three areas that matter most to enterprises.

Published 10 December 2025
By Isabella Rocha

With version 2.3, watsonx.data is taking another major step forward: this release delivers features that feel practical and powerful, strengthening three areas that matter most to enterprises:

  1. Enhanced capabilities for agentic AI
  2. Improved performance and usability
  3. Broader ecosystem and deployment flexibility

These innovations build on watsonx.data’s existing strengths and give organizations fresh ways to activate their data, accelerate insight and power AI at scale.

1. Advancing agentic AI with smarter, more connected data

Agentic AI is reshaping how enterprises discover, navigate and use information. Teams want AI that can observe, retrieve, reason and act. None of this is possible without governed, high quality and well-connected data beneath it.

Watsonx.data already supports advanced AI workloads. Version 2.3 introduces new capabilities that make these experiences more intsuitive, more reliable and more adaptive.

  • Intelligent retrieval and discovery: A more flexible way for AI to query and analyze enterprise data. Agents can use natural language, vector search or engine specific syntax more seamlessly, making it easier to connect insights across systems and departments.
  • Intelligent enforcement: Enhanced access control propagation that strengthens governance across structured and unstructured data. Policies stay consistent everywhere, helping teams scale AI without increasing risk.
  • Intelligent reliability scoring: A new layer of visibility into how AI performs in real world conditions. Teams can track accuracy, efficiency and cost to continuously refine their systems.
These innovations give organizations a stronger, more unified approach to agentic AI that is grounded in trust, discoverability and enterprise grade control.

2. Performance and usability designed for real workloads

People building analytics and AI systems want tools that respond quickly and work smoothly. They want platforms that help them focus on solving problems rather than managing infrastructure.

Watsonx.data v2.3 introduces enhancements that make day to day workflows faster, simpler and more cost efficient.

  • Serverless Spark on IBM Cloud: Automated scaling and management so Spark workloads require less manual tuning and deliver more consistent performance.
  • FinOps dashboard: Expanded visibility into cloud usage to help teams make informed decisions about performance and spend.
  • Lakehouse assistant: New conversational navigation and text to action features that help teams explore data and complete tasks more efficiently.
  • Watsonx BI embedded experience: A streamlined, integrated dashboarding workflow that reduces friction and accelerates insight generation.

These improvements give teams greater agility and confidence as their workloads and data footprints grow.

3. Expanded market and ecosystem support

Enterprises operate across many environments including hybrid cloud, on premises, regulated and air gapped settings. Their data platforms need to support this reality.

Watsonx.data v2.3 extends its flexibility with new options that broaden where and how organizations can adopt the platform.

  • FedRAMP Compliance on AWS GovCloud: Expanded compliance support delivers secure, FedRAMP-authorized watsonx.data access on AWS GovCloud, enabling U.S. government agencies and regulated industries to modernize analytics and AI workloads while meeting strict federal security requirements.
  • IBM Power systems support: watsonx.data is now GA on IBM Power, bringing fast, consistent AI workloads to hybrid and on-premises setups
These additions make it easier for organizations to use the same trusted data platform across diverse environments and regulatory landscapes.

Built for the AI-driven enterprise

Watsonx.data v2.3 builds on a strong AI ready foundation and introduces innovations that help teams accomplish more with their data every day. These capabilities support better retrieval, stronger governance, smoother analytics and greater flexibility across environments.

Most importantly, this release reflects where enterprise AI is heading toward agents, toward automation, toward intelligence that feels natural and proactive. All of this depends on data that is governed, connected and ready.

The future of AI powered business moves through the data layer. Version 2.3 helps organizations move faster, scale smarter and build AI they can trust.

