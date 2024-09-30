Watsonx.data introduces support for a suite of modern dataops tools

To address these challenges, organizations need a unified, streamlined solution that handles both data transformations and workflow orchestration. By adopting a single, standardized language for transformations and an automated tool for orchestration, teams can simplify their processes, making collaboration easier and reducing the complexity of maintaining pipelines. This is where dbt and Apache Airflow come in.

dbt enables teams to write modular structured query language (SQL) code for data transformations, eliminating the need to learn more complex languages such as PySpark or Scala. Because SQL is a language most data teams already know, dbt makes it simpler to build, maintain and update transformations over time.

Apache Airflow automates and schedules tasks across the entire pipeline, minimizing manual effort and reducing errors. Together, dbt and Airflow provide a powerful framework for managing complex data pipelines more simply and efficiently.